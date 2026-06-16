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Deutz, HDC Solutions partner on energy solutions

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

16 June 2026

Deutz and HDC Solutions signed a cooperation agreement at EUROSATORY, the international trade fair for defense and security, in Paris, France, with the aim of jointly developing highly resilient energy solutions and self-sufficient emergency power systems for critical infrastructures and military applications in Germany and abroad.

Deutz, HDC Solutions signed a cooperation agreement at EUROSATORY 2026 Philipp Czasch (left), CEO of HDC Solutions, and Marco Herre (right), CEO of the Deutz Business Unit Defense, at the signing of the cooperation agreement. (Photo: Deutz)

HDC Solutions, based in Ingolstadt, Germany, specializes in resilient energy and mobility systems for defense/military, critical infrastructures (KRITIS) and the public sector. It provides software designed to dynamically prioritize energy flows in mobile and stationary systems and ensure the continuity of critical operations and consumers at any time. As a spin-off of the Bundeswehr University Munich, HDC Solutions has a high level of military and operational experience on all continents of the world, the announcement noted.

An initial key component of the partnership is the GridCube, which was jointly developed by Deutz in cooperation with the Institute of Thermodynamics and Sustainable Propulsion Systems (ITNA) at Graz University of Technology. It is designed to connect and control any power sources and storage systems with different consumers in a networked and decentralized architecture, without interruption; the public power grid can also be integrated as an energy source.

Deutz said the GridCube is characterized by its modularity and intelligent control for prioritizing loads and consumers.

“Modern threat scenarios and increasing electrification today require more than simple backup power solutions. What is needed are intelligent systems that can control, prioritize and safeguard complex energy flows in an emergency,” said Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO of Deutz AG. “With our solutions, we will make a significant contribution to continuous energy supply – the foundation of comprehensive national defense capability – and systematically meet the rapidly growing demand for such systems.”

Marco Herre, CEO of the Deutz Business Unit Defense, said HDC Solutions’ intelligent software will complement Deutz’s high-performance hardware, enabling the company to offer customers “integrated complete systems from a single source and ensure continued energy supply for critical infrastructure, federal properties or military camps in the event of defense.”

Philipp Czasch, CEO and founder of HDC Solutions, said the partnership with Deutz, an established company in the defense sector, is “an enormous step forward for us as a young company.”

“We will benefit from Deutz’s experience and production know-how,” he continued, “and will in future be able not only to market our software as a product and service, but also to supply the appropriate hardware.”

Deutz HDC Solutions Bundeswehr University Munich energy solutions self-sufficient emergency power systems critical infrastructures EUROSATORY Philipp Czasch Marco Herre Dr. Sebastian Schulte GridCube Paris France
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