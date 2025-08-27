Responsive Image Banner

Deutz Power Center Southeast acquires JLG service center

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

27 August 2025

Deutz Corporation announced it has acquired the lease, assets and inventory of JLG Industries’ Rock Hill, S.C. (USA) Service Center. Effective August 25, 2025, Deutz Power Center Southeast relocated its current Rock Hill operations to the larger facility at 225 NorthPark Drive, enabling enhanced capabilities to serve both existing customers and those previously supported directly by JLG.

As part of the transition, Deutz Power Center Southeast will continue as a JLG Authorized Service Provider, maintaining access to OEM parts, trained technicians and full warranty support.

All JLG’s current open service jobs at that location will be transitioned to Deutz Power Center Southeast to ensure continuity for its customers. Current Deutz Power Center Southeast customers can also expect uninterrupted service throughout this transition, with scheduling, support and parts availability continuing as normal.

“Relocating to this facility gives us more room, resources and manpower to deliver the high-quality service customers in this region expect and deserve,” said Steven Long, branch manager for Deutz Power Center Southeast.

“We’re also working closely with JLG’s team members during this transition, with the goal of retaining as many of them as possible. Their knowledge and customer relationships are invaluable, and we want them to become part of our growing team.”

Ryan Merry, regional director, Deutz Eastern Power Center Operations, added, “This acquisition reflects our ongoing commitment to growth and continuous improvement across the Eastern region. We’re proud to be working alongside JLG during this transition. Their major presence in the lift and access industry makes this an exciting opportunity for us to expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to customers in this area.”

