Deutz reports 12.7% increase in revenue for 2025

German engine manufacturer and power technology developer Deutz has published its full-year results for 2025.

According to the report, the company has ‘generated significant growth’ in new orders and revenue over the full 12 months, despite a ‘persistently weak’ market environment.

New orders increased in 13.7% year-on-year (2024) to €2,077.7 million, while revenue increased by 12.7% y-o-y to €2,043.8 million.

Deutz headquarters in Cologne, Germany (Photo: Deutz)

EBIT for the Engine division improved 46.4% to €112.3 million (2024: €76.7 million). This was largely attributed to sales and service related to Daimler Truck industrial engines and growth of the energy business, including Blue Star Power Systems.

It was put forward that the company has benefitted from a broader positioning of its portfolio through new acquisitions, while also making €25 million in savings through its Future Fit cost-cutting program.

The Future Fit program has a target of reaching more than €50 million in savings by the end of 2026 when compared to 2024 figures.

“Even though the economic environment remained challenging, especially for the engine business, we reported one of the highest profits in our recent history,” said Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte.

“The group’s firm focus on its strategic transformation is bearing fruit. Alongside our 6,000 employees, we are creating the next version of Deutz: stronger, fit for the future and sustainable.

“Our goal is to double our revenue to €4 billion by 2030 and increase our adjusted EBIT margin to 10%. To this end, we introduced a new structure consisting of five independent business units at the start of this year [2026].”

Energy is said to be one of the business units that has made a significant contribution to mid-term targets. This included the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in early February.

With this, Deutz says that it has created a globally scalable portfolio in the decentralized energy market, which includes offerings in the data center energy supply market.