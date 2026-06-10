Deutz to make its EUROSATORY debut

For the first time, Deutz will present its portfolio tailored to the specific requirements of the security and defense sector at EUROSATORY 2026, the global event for defense and security, taking place June 15 to 19, 2026, at France’s Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center.

With its Business Unit Defense, the company is bundling its activities in the security and defense sector, said Marco Herre, CEO of the Deutz Business Unit Defense, serving as a system provider of drive and energy systems for military applications to help NATO forces worldwide to be ready for deployment.

“Whether on land or in the air, our technical defense ecosystem ranges from internal combustion engines, innovative hybrid and electric drives for vehicles and drones to decentralized energy supply and storage solutions,” he noted, adding that the company is also focusing on the field of unmanned defense systems.

The 800-kW defense powerpack combines a high-performance Deutz V8 engine (pictured) with a transmission system from Renk Group. (Source: Deutz)

At the event, Deutz and the Renk Group will jointly unveil a newly developed 800‑kW powerpack for tactical defense vehicles. The integrated engine-transmission solution combines a high-performance V8 engine from Deutz with an advanced transmission system from Renk and is specially engineered to meet the operational requirements of modern tactical tracked platforms.

The powerpack delivers high power density, enhanced mobility and reliable performance under extreme environmental and operating conditions, Deutz stated. It has been designed to support rapid acceleration, high maneuverability and maximum operational readiness while maintaining a compact installation footprint. Its modularity enables flexible integration into various vehicle architectures.

Also highlighted will be GridCube, an initial result of a partnership between Deutz and HDC Solutions in cooperation with the Institute of Thermodynamics and Sustainable Propulsion Systems (ITNA) at Graz University of Technology. The system is designed to connect and control multiple energy sources and storage systems with a variety of consumers in a single integrated architecture. The public power grid can be integrated as an energy source, as well.

GridCube has a compact modular design and offers the ability to prioritize both loads and customers. In the event of grid instabilities, blackouts or insufficient primary generation capacity, it dynamically reallocates available energy resources and enables the continuity of critical operations and consumers, Deutz explained, maintaining the operational readiness of protected sites even under highly degraded power conditions.

A new high-performance fuel pump, a development by Deutz subsidiary Sobek, will also be on show at the event. Developed specifically for applications in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the fuel pump is engineered for reliability, lightweight construction and precise fuel delivery under demanding flight conditions, the company said. It is intended to help support extended mission durations and enhance the performance of UAV propulsion systems across a variety of use cases.