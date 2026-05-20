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Deutz unveils new G-Drive engine lineup for genset applications

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

20 May 2026

Deutz has held the world premiere of its new engine portfolio intended for power generation solutions

Branded as Deutz G-Drive, the range includes two product lines, for unregulated and EU Stage 5 applications.

When looking at the new lineup, engines are identified with GDU-L (G-Drive Unit Low Regulated) and GDU-H (G-Drive Unit High Regulated Markets).

Power output for the unregulated models ranges from 30 to 800 kVA. Stage 5 models have a power output from 30 to 600 kVA.

TCD 24.0-liter V12 GDU-L engine TCD 24.0-liter V12 GDU-L engine (Photo: Deutz)

The lineup includes engines in a variety of displacement volumes. The flagship model is the all-new 24-liter 12-cylinder model which comes as standard with a compatible radiator unit.

At Motorworld Cologne, Deutz presented the TCD 24.0 V12 GDU-L for the first time (see photo). This engine is only offered for unregulated applications.

The largest engine in the high-regulated lineup is the TCD 13.5 GDU-H, a six-cylinder model which produces between 500 and 600 kVA.

Speaking about the new range, Markus Villinger, CEO Business Unit Engines at Deutz, commented: “Highly reliable, high performance engines are in demand, especially in the field of emergency power systems and generators. These qualities distinguish our engines and the associated global service.

“With the new Deutz G-Drive lineup, we are now systematically providing our customers in the genset market with an engine portfolio that is perfectly tailored to their specific requirements.”

In addition to the 24-liter V12, the GDU-L lineup offers engines with a series of displacement capacities, including (in liters): 12.9, 12.1, 8.7 and 7.4. All these variants are six-cylinder versions.

Other GDU-L models include the 1013 (7.2-liter, six-cylinder) and 1013 (4.8-liter, four-cylinder), 2012 (4.0-liter, four-cylinder) and 2011 (3.1-liter, four-cylinder) versions.

Deutz engine portfolio power generation solutions unregulated applications world premiere Markus Villinger Deutz G-Drive TCD 24.0-liter V12 GDU-L engine Motorworld Cologne
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