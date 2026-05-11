Deutz unveils new global branding

Deutz, a provider of mobility and energy solutions, has unveiled a new brand identity that it said reflects the company’s “profound transformation,” and underlines its evolution in recent years.

Deutz headquarters with new brand identity. (Photo: Deutz)

The “Next Deutz” corporate strategy is intended to position the company more broadly and strengthen its resilience, the announcement noted, adding that it builds on that foundation as well as the introduction of a new organizational structure encompassing five business units.

“It’s not just a logo refresh. It’s the visible result of everything we’ve changed over the past years – a broader business, a sharpened strategy, a new organizational structure and a culture we defined together,” stated Deutz CEO Dr. Sebastian Schulte in a LinkedIn post announcing the new brand identity. “Deutz already looks different than it did a few years ago. From today, that’s also visible – inside and out.”

The brand combines both familiar and new elements, he pointed out. “Tradition, reliability, and pride in our heritage remain central, for example in the corporate red and the outline of Ulm Minster. At the same time, the new identity embodies openness, progress and innovation. The open D in the new logo symbolizes collaboration and transparency, while the color yellow represents courage and optimism for the future.”

A key feature of the rebranding, said Deutz, is the consistent positioning of the five business units: Defense, Energy, Engines, NewTech, and Service. They will each have their own sub-brand in the market, consolidating their own profile beneath the strong Deutz umbrella brand.

The new identity was developed through a collaborative, company-wide process involving more than 1,300 employees via surveys, workshops, discussions and structured feedback.

“Next Deutz wasn’t designed in a room by a few people – it was built by the people who live it every day,” Schulte commented. “That is why it reflects where we come from in the same way as it makes clear where we are headed.”

Deutz plans to gradually roll out the new brand over the coming months.