Develon launches new DD100 dozer

Develon has introduced its new DD100 dozer, described as being ‘at the top of its class’ for operating weight and horsepower.

Designed for residential, light commercial and road construction, the DD100 is suited for fine grading applications.

Power comes from the 3.4-liter D34 Stage 5-compliant diesel engine. A built-in Eco mode can reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% in light operating conditions by lowering pump output.

Additional fuel saving features include auto idle and auto engine shutdown.

DD100 dozer (Photo: Develon)

The undercarriage system has been engineered for improved durability, with a combination of single- and dual-flange rollers designed to extend component life. Customers can select general-purpose or full track guards depending on job conditions.

The new DD100 features a six-way variable-angle pitch blade that allows the operator to lift, tilt and angle the blade for precise grading. There is a choice of a standard 2.22 cubic metre blade, or an optional 2.58 cubic metre version.

Two-way mechanical blade pitch adjustment provides full control over the digging angle, while a blade shake feature clears material build up.

A 2D grading system simplifies precision grading. For higher accuracy, a 3D machine guidance and control option developed in partnership with Trimble, Leica and Topcon uses GPS info and in-cab monitoring to further enhance grading performance.

Electrohydraulic controls allows the operator to customize machine responsiveness to match preferences and experience.

The DD100 comes standard with piping for an optional ripper attachment with parallel linkage which maintains a consistent angle to the ground. This allows operators to break up hard materials before grading or assisting with erosion control work. An optional towing draw bar also allows the dozer to move equipment around the jobsite