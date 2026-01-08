Responsive Image Banner

Develon opens new training, testing center

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

08 January 2026

Facility located near Tucson International Airport.

Develon has opened a new construction equipment training, testing and education facility called the HD Construction Equipment (HDCE) Real Operation Center (ROC) in Tucson, Ariz. The new facility replaces the previous testing and training center that was located on a mine site south of the city.

Now located adjacent to the Tucson International Airport, the company said the new center provides a convenient site to hold training sessions on advanced technologies, test the lineup of current and new heavy and compact equipment and host dealer and customer events.

(Photo: Develon)

“For the past 15 years at our former facility, we hosted thousands of construction equipment owners, operators and dealer representatives for hands-on training, product testing and special events,” said Morgan Stallings, senior director of dealer development and marketing at Develon. “The new facility will build upon its success and support our North American dealers. It will have acres of open operation area where visitors can come year-round to see and feel what makes Develon machines different from other brands.”

While at the HDCE ROC, the company said operators and sales teams will eventually be able to learn from experts in a classroom setting; a permanent building is planned for the site. As part of the planned building, there will also be service bays available for dealer training and maintenance purposes.

Visitors will get one-on-one time with subject matter experts who will highlight key machine differences, describe key features and demonstrate innovations such as the exclusive Transparent Bucket and around view monitor (AVM) camera system.

“The training facility plays a key role in what we do,” said Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Best Line Equipment. “It helps our sales team get hands-on equipment experience and gives us a place to test machines and gather real data. And it lets us bring in customers to see and demo Develon equipment in person, building stronger, long-standing relationships along the way.”

The equipment manufacturer broke ground on the new facility last October.

Develon is part of HD Construction Equipment, which was officiaally launched January 1 by the merger of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore. The new group will leverage synergies between two construction equipment brands, Hyundai and Develon.

