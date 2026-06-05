Develon wins dozer order for Polish Army

Develon announced it has secured a contract to supply up to 70 DD130 dozers to the Polish Army. The contract represents one of the largest single-model compact dozer deals in Europe since the company introduced its dozer range to the European market two years ago.

Develon will supply 50 DD130 crawler dozers to the Polish Army with the option for 20 more units. (Photo: Develon)

The tender, led by Poland’s 3rd Regional Logistics Base, covers the supply of 50 crawler dozers, with an option for an additional 20 units. According to Polish defense media outlet, Defence24, the machines will be used to support a range of military engineering tasks, including excavation, ground levelling, earthmoving, terrain preparation, short-distance material pushing and operations using blades, rippers, towing devices and other specialized attachments. They must also be capable of working continuously under load for at least 10 hours.

The selected bid was submitted by MW Rail S.A., with the equipment to be supplied under the Develon brand of the HD Hyundai Group in collaboration with Glomak Polska, the Polish National Distributor of Develon.

One of the key challenges in securing the project was meeting the Polish Army’s specific technical requirements while using a production-based machine configuration. Develon responded by adjusting parts of the frame structure and optimizing the motor displacement to increase maximum travel speed.

Delivery timing was another major challenge. Develon plans to supply 50 units, and up to 70 units including the optional quantity, by November 2026. Given the need for special configurations and military painting, meeting this delivery schedule requires close cooperation across production, engineering, quality, supply chain, sales and product management teams.

A company spokesperson said that by meeting strict military procurement conditions and a challenging delivery schedule through close cross-functional collaboration, Develon has demonstrated its ability to serve as a reliable partner not only in construction equipment, but also in public, military, infrastructure recovery and strategic equipment sectors.

“This contract is more than a major sales achievement. It is a clear demonstration of the DD130’s performance, quality and Develon’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to demanding customer requirements in Europe,” the spokesperson added.