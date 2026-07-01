A closer look at diesel exhaust aftertreatment systems

(Illustration: Rolls-Royce)

MTU diesel generator sets have been used for standby power in mission critical applications for decades. Over the years, the performance and efficiency of these systems have been optimized – especially in the area of emissions reduction. On top of the Series 4000’s combustion and internal system design, the latest system development from Rolls-Royce and its suppliers is the use of an exhaust gas aftertreatment (EGAT) system to further reduce emissions.

How the EGAT system works

The standard EGAT system offered by Rolls-Royce on its MTU diesel backup generators consists of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyzed diesel particulate filter (cDPF). The cDPF contains a diesel particulate filter (DPF) plus a layer or layers of coated diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC).

The SCR system‘s primary function is to target and treat the majority of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions generated by the diesel engine. This is achieved by injecting diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), a mixture of urea and deionized water, into the exhaust stream. The DEF vaporizes and decomposes to release ammonia (NH3), which then enters the SCR catalyst.

Inside the SCR catalyst, the ammonia reacts with the NOx molecules, resulting in a chemical conversion that breaks down the NOx into harmless nitrogen (N2) and water vapor (H2O). The catalyzed diesel particulate filter is coated with a DOC rather than having a separate catalyst. The DOC on the filter aids by oxidizing the exhaust to allow the DPF to regenerate at lower temperatures for passive regeneration. In such a system, regeneration is required as the DPFs trap the particulate matter (PM) emissions in the filter, which builds up over time, needing to be oxidized and removed during the regeneration process. Eventually, the filter will reach a point where it needs to be serviced to remove the small amount of ash that cannot be burned off and is left behind. However, due to the low running hours with standby diesel units, this build up is not expected to occur during the unit’s lifetime, assuming proper maintenance is followed.

MTU Series 4000 diesel gen-set. (Photo: Rolls-Royce)

DEF as a key component

As stated above, one of the major components needed for NOx reduction is DEF. In the context of emissions control, it is important to understand its properties and how to use it efficiently. DEF is a non-hazardous and nonflammable solution made of deionized water and urea that is used in SCR systems to reduce NOx emissions in diesel engines.

DEF can freeze in cold temperatures and degrade in extremely hot conditions. The freezing point of DEF is around 12°F (-11°C) compared to winter grade diesel which freezes approximately at -40°F (-40°C). Therefore, heat tracing and DEF tank heating is recommended for all installations.

It is recommended to use a DEF that meets the ISO 22241 standards. Many reputable brands produce DEF that adheres to these standards, ensuring its quality and compatibility with SCR systems. DEF should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. It should be stored in containers made of approved materials, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or stainless steel.

It is important to avoid contamination and keep the DEF container sealed from the atmosphere with a vacuum/pressure vent. DEF should never be mixed with diesel fuel. Mixing DEF with diesel fuel can damage the SCR system and lead to engine malfunctions. DEF itself is non-toxic and biodegradable. However, improper disposal of DEF or contaminated DEF can have negative environmental impacts, so it should be handled and disposed of responsibly. DEF has a published shelf life of approximately two to three years from the date of manufacture when stored properly.

It is recommended to check the concentration of DEF frequently to ensure that it’s within the recommended limits of 31.8% - 33.2%.

PM reduction with DPFs

It is essential to understand the types of DPFs available and the regeneration requirements for the filters. Most of the PM within the DPF consists of particles that could have normally burned off in the combustion chamber if it was realistic to achieve perfect combustion. Therefore, rather than replacing the filter, the system is designed to burn off the PM in a controlled way. This process is often triggered by backpressure limits. To prevent excessive backpressure and maintain optimal performance, the DPF automatically regenerates. During regeneration, the accumulated soot particles are oxidized, converting them into ash and releasing them as harmless gases.

The two types of DPF available are active filter and passive filter. Passive regeneration occurs naturally when the exhaust temperatures are high enough to reach the required temperature during loaded runs. Active regeneration, on the other hand, is an active process initiated periodically by the control system of the engine or by external source to intentionally raise the exhaust gas temperature and burn off the accumulated soot in the DPF. Active regeneration is typically required when the operating conditions do not naturally produce the necessary heat for passive regeneration. Active filters generally regenerate at approximately +550°C. Passive filters typically regenerate as low as 250°C.

The EGAT system for Series 4000 gensets utilizes passive filters. This is because passive filters regenerate at nominal operating conditions without adding additional components or complexity to the design. In addition, passive filters use a DOC which destroys some PM. Servicing of the DPF is not expected for standard MTU backup systems. However, in some cases, the unit may need to have load applied to the system to increase the exhaust temperature to achieve a sufficient regeneration of the filter. In the very unlikely event that the DPF is filled with soot, the virtual soot calculator, triggered by backpressure or number of cold starts, will monitor and indicate when additional maintenance is required.

Other components

There are other sub-components that are needed to fully develop an EGAT solution. This includes a control panel, DEF pumps and valves, air compressor, DEF tank, DEF tank level sensor, DEF tank pressure/vacuum vent, and DEF tank heater/insulation (if applicable) and DEF/air lines. Therefore, it is important to allocate sufficient space in the installation area or generator enclosure to incorporate these components. From a controls and power perspective, these systems typically require 24VDC and 120VAC. 24VDC typically powers up the control panel and 120VAC is used for air compressors and DEF tank accessories.

The EGAT system will also require engine running and engine load signals from the generator control panel. To facilitate effective integration within the total infrastructure, the EGAT system control panel can communicate with the building management system via MODbusd TCP/IP. It is also important to ensure that applicable codes and standards are met. As an example, the latest version of UL2200 has implemented the need for EGAT systems to be part of the listing. Therefore, it is essential to be up to date with industrial standards as well as the requirement of the local AHJ.

Conclusion

When selecting an EGAT system it is vital to consider the type of system needed, targeted emission reduction, power and space requirements. Understanding performance requirements such as DEF concentration and thermodynamic performance like warm up time is essential to selecting the product that meets the requirements. Along with product requirements, it is essential to fully understand the requirement from the local air board early on the project.

This allows the EGAT product to be tailored for both the federal and local air board requirements. Additionally, with the continued push to reduce emissions, for example, local air boards are pushing for EGAT system - this could potentially evolve into more stringent requirements down the road. Rolls-Royce’s EGAT solution is pioneering the path by developing systems that will make tomorrow greener.

About the authors: Shiran Puwanesvaran is an application engineer and Brian Ponstein is senior product manager for Rolls-Royce Power Systems.