Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Hanstein to head DLG Test Center

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

03 February 2026

Move part of expansion of practical and international test portfolio.

DLG (the German Agricultural Society) said Martin Hanstein will take on the responsibility for its business unit DLG Test Center Technology & Farm Inputs at DLG TestService GmbH in Gross-Umstadt, Germany. With its test center, DLG TestService offers testing and certification services in agricultural and vehicle technology. At the same time, the range of services in quality assurance, research and development, and regulatory testing procedures is being expanded.

Martin Hanstein. (Photo: DLG)

As head of the DLG Test Center Technology & Farm Inputs, Hanstein will be responsible for the overall management of the test center, from day‑to‑day operations to the strategic development of future‑oriented business models. A particular focus lies on strengthening practical, application‑oriented testing services, including performance and fuel consumption measurements, functional and endurance testing, safety‑ and quality‑related assessments, testing according to national and international standards, as well as services provided under the OECD Tractor Codes. In addition, the international visibility of the testing portfolio will be further enhanced.

Hanstein brings nearly two decades of experience in vehicle and powertrain technology, performance testing and industrial project management. Since 2023, he has headed the Vehicle Technology and Performance Testing department at DLG TestService, where he expanded the department’s technical scope and has been responsible for complex testing programs.

Prior to joining DLG, he held senior engineering and project management roles in the automotive industry, most recently at Opel, working for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and for engineering service providers, and collaborating closely with suppliers. 

With his degree in mechanical engineering and his long‑standing, internationally oriented work in research and development and in test and validation processes, DLG said Hanstein brings the qualifications to actively shape the future direction of the Test Center. His focus areas include supporting regulatory processes, promoting sustainable technologies and strengthening international networks in vehicle and agricultural technology.

With its Test Center for Technology & Farm Inputs, DLG TestService is a test and certification body for tractors, agricultural machinery and farm inputs. In addition to standardized test procedures, the Test Center in Gross-Umstadt offers customized testing programs for research and development as well as individual customer solutions.

DLG TestService GmbH DLG (the German Agricultural Society) DLG Test Center Technology & Farm Inputs test center testing and certification services agricultural and vehicle technology Martin Hanstein OECD Tractor Codes Gross-Umstadt Germany
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Eagle integrates with Pi Innovo
Move follows acquisition of Pi Innovo from Dana.
Develon to launch next-generation excavators at ConExpo
OEM returns to Las Vegas with new heavy and compact machines, live demonstrations and hands-on operator experiences
Director of Engineering named at Allient Rochester
Ben Vespone to lead new product development.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview