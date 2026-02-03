Hanstein to head DLG Test Center

DLG (the German Agricultural Society) said Martin Hanstein will take on the responsibility for its business unit DLG Test Center Technology & Farm Inputs at DLG TestService GmbH in Gross-Umstadt, Germany. With its test center, DLG TestService offers testing and certification services in agricultural and vehicle technology. At the same time, the range of services in quality assurance, research and development, and regulatory testing procedures is being expanded.

Martin Hanstein. (Photo: DLG)

As head of the DLG Test Center Technology & Farm Inputs, Hanstein will be responsible for the overall management of the test center, from day‑to‑day operations to the strategic development of future‑oriented business models. A particular focus lies on strengthening practical, application‑oriented testing services, including performance and fuel consumption measurements, functional and endurance testing, safety‑ and quality‑related assessments, testing according to national and international standards, as well as services provided under the OECD Tractor Codes. In addition, the international visibility of the testing portfolio will be further enhanced.

Hanstein brings nearly two decades of experience in vehicle and powertrain technology, performance testing and industrial project management. Since 2023, he has headed the Vehicle Technology and Performance Testing department at DLG TestService, where he expanded the department’s technical scope and has been responsible for complex testing programs.

Prior to joining DLG, he held senior engineering and project management roles in the automotive industry, most recently at Opel, working for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and for engineering service providers, and collaborating closely with suppliers.

With his degree in mechanical engineering and his long‑standing, internationally oriented work in research and development and in test and validation processes, DLG said Hanstein brings the qualifications to actively shape the future direction of the Test Center. His focus areas include supporting regulatory processes, promoting sustainable technologies and strengthening international networks in vehicle and agricultural technology.

With its Test Center for Technology & Farm Inputs, DLG TestService is a test and certification body for tractors, agricultural machinery and farm inputs. In addition to standardized test procedures, the Test Center in Gross-Umstadt offers customized testing programs for research and development as well as individual customer solutions.