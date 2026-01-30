Donaldson elects new President and CEO

Richard Lewis

Donaldson Company, Inc., a global provider of technology-led filtration products and solutions, announced that its board of directors has elected Richard Lewis, currently chief operating officer (COO), as president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 2, 2026. Lewis will also join the company’s board.

Lewis succeeds Tod Carpenter, who will transition to executive chairman after a career spanning 30 years at the company, including the past 11 years as president and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board, we extend our sincere appreciation to Tod for his exceptional leadership and decades of service,” said Christopher Hilger, lead independent director, Donaldson board of directors. “Under Tod’s leadership, the company significantly expanded revenue and profit, strengthened its operating model and created long-term shareholder value by fostering a strong, principled culture.”

The elevation of Lewis to president and CEO role reflects Donaldson’s long-term succession planning process, Carpenter noted, and “comes at a time when Donaldson is in a strong position” thanks to the strengths of its global team.

“With Rich’s deep understanding of Donaldson’s businesses and operations, the board is confident the company will continue to execute well and build on its long track record of success,” Hilger stated.

Lewis joined Donaldson in 2002, where he has held a range of senior leadership roles, including overseeing global operations as senior vice president and serving as president of the Mobile Solutions and Life Sciences businesses. He became COO in August 2025.

“Throughout his time with the company, Rich has played an integral role in shaping and executing our strategy, and I am confident in his ability to lead Donaldson into its next phase of growth and value creation,” said Carpenter.

“I am excited about the opportunities in front of us,” Lewis commented. “We have a strong leadership team, a clear strategy and a culture deeply committed to our customers and operational excellence. I look forward to building on the momentum established under Tod’s leadership and continuing to deliver value for our employees, customers and shareholders.”