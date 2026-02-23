Donaldson launches next-gen air filtration tech

Donaldson Company, Inc., a global provider of technology-led filtration products and solutions, has announced the launch of ArmorSeal, its next‑generation air filtration technology for on- and off-highway heavy-duty equipment. The new technology, which builds on the existing RadialSeal technology, will make its official debut in the company’s booth (N11763) at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas, Nev.

ArmorSeal air filtration technology is designed for enhanced seal reliability. (Photo: Donaldson)

As the company noted, industries operating heavy equipment, including in construction, mining and off-road applications, face growing pressures to extend machine life while minimizing downtime. Once contaminants bypass the air filtration system, performance degrades rapidly and engine damage can follow. Recent industry coverage on PowerProgress.com has highlighted the critical role seal integrity plays in preventing particulate ingress and avoiding costly failures.

The ArmorSeal technology is designed to address such challenges by eliminating common failure modes through a uniform, repeatable spin-welded joint in place of snaps and adhesives, with a geometry-based engineered seal interface. This design maintains controlled sealing pressure over time while reducing service force and installation variability, the company stated.

According to Donaldson, ArmorSeal is designed to improve the user experience through enhanced seal reliability with a guided, controlled‑contact geometry that prevents micro‑movement, debris intrusion and improper installation, reducing filter removal force by 30% compared to current RadialSeal technology. It lowers total cost of ownership through extended service life and fewer maintenance related failures, the company added.

The ArmorSeal design is engineered for automated manufacturing, global repeatability and long‑life performance, validated through advanced modeling and OEM durability testing. It supports scalable adoption across multiple air cleaner architectures, including compatibility with the company’s legacy FPG platform.