Donaldson to acquire mission-critical filtration provider

Donaldson Company, Inc., a global provider of technology-led filtration products and solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group’s Facet Filtration business in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $820 million. Donaldson said the acquisition will complement and expand its product portfolio with products designed for critical applications.

Facet offers fuel and fluid filtration solutions for mission-critical applications primarily in aerospace and defense as well as power generation. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has 236 employees across the U.S. and Europe with key manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and Spain. Full-year 2025 sales were $108 million, primarily generated in North America and Europe at 57% and 26%, respectively.

According to Donaldson, Facet brings to the organization a large global installed base and strengthens its aftermarket position, with approximately 70% of sales from consumables with regulated replacement cycles.

“Facet is a valuable, strategic addition to our Industrial Solutions business, increasing our exposure to attractive, durable end markets which require high-performance filtration solutions,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO, Donaldson Company, Inc. “This acquisition strengthens and diversifies our core product portfolio with new capabilities in fuel and fluid filtration including jet fuel filtration where Facet is a global pioneer.

“This highly complementary business expands our addressable market and enhances our long-term profitable growth,” he added. “We look forward to welcoming the Facet team as we work together to deliver enhanced value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.