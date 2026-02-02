Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Donaldson to acquire mission-critical filtration provider

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

02 February 2026

Donaldson Company, Inc., a global provider of technology-led filtration products and solutions, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group’s Facet Filtration business in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $820 million. Donaldson said the acquisition will complement and expand its product portfolio with products designed for critical applications.

Facet offers fuel and fluid filtration solutions for mission-critical applications primarily in aerospace and defense as well as power generation. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has 236 employees across the U.S. and Europe with key manufacturing locations in Oklahoma and Spain. Full-year 2025 sales were $108 million, primarily generated in North America and Europe at 57% and 26%, respectively.

According to Donaldson, Facet brings to the organization a large global installed base and strengthens its aftermarket position, with approximately 70% of sales from consumables with regulated replacement cycles.

“Facet is a valuable, strategic addition to our Industrial Solutions business, increasing our exposure to attractive, durable end markets which require high-performance filtration solutions,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO, Donaldson Company, Inc. “This acquisition strengthens and diversifies our core product portfolio with new capabilities in fuel and fluid filtration including jet fuel filtration where Facet is a global pioneer.

“This highly complementary business expands our addressable market and enhances our long-term profitable growth,” he added. “We look forward to welcoming the Facet team as we work together to deliver enhanced value to both our customers and our shareholders.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Facet Filtration business Facet acquisition filtration mission-critical filtration provider Tod Carpenter fuel and fluid filtration solutions filtration products and solutions U.S. Europe
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Eagle integrates with Pi Innovo
Move follows acquisition of Pi Innovo from Dana.
Develon to launch next-generation excavators at ConExpo
OEM returns to Las Vegas with new heavy and compact machines, live demonstrations and hands-on operator experiences
Director of Engineering named at Allient Rochester
Ben Vespone to lead new product development.
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview