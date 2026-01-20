Donaldson to lift the lid on ArmorSeal in upcoming webinar

A panel of senior experts from Donaldson has been confirmed for a webinar that will take an in-depth look at the development of the company’s new ArmorSeal™ air filtration technology.

The significance of quality air filtration on machine performance will be discussed at the upcoming webinar

The webinar, The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology, will take place on February 19, 2026, at 10am Central Time (US and Canada).

The event will be hosted by Julian Buckley, a senior editor at KHL Group.

Mark Sala

The session is being produced by KHL Content Studio on behalf of Donaldson Filtration.

Joining the discussion will be three Donaldson specialists closely involved in the development and application of ArmorSeal™:

Mark Sala, director of air product management;

Steve Campbell, engineering manager;

Mike Heifner, senior manager of growth accounts.

Steve Campbell

The webinar will explore how ArmorSeal™ was developed in response to long-standing challenges around seal integrity, serviceability and long-term performance in heavy-duty and off-highway equipment.

With machines operating in increasingly harsh environments and uptime expectations rising, the panel will discuss how and why traditional radial seal designs are being pushed to their limits and the significant benefits the new technology can bring to equipment owners and operators.

Ahead of ArmorSeal’s official debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, the session will also provide early insight into the engineering and testing process behind the new seal architecture.

Mike Heifner

Topics will include how a hard–soft urethane material combination – backed by millions of real-world operating hours – helped shape the design, along with advanced modelling, durability testing and spin-weld technology.

Aimed at OEMs, engine designers, fleet managers and maintenance professionals, the webinar is an opportunity to see ArmorSeal™ up close and to understand its implications for equipment reliability and servicing.

Register for free to secure your place at this event.