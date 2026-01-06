Doosan Bobcat debuts smart tech for compact equipment

Jobsite Companion provides real-time support and automation for everyday machine tasks. (Photo: Doosan Bobcat)

Doosan Bobcat Inc., a global supplier of compact construction equipment, unveiled a suite of technologies at CES 2026 designed to make equipment operation more intuitive. The new solutions integrate artificial intelligence (AI), electrification, autonomy and connectivity into a scalable system of solutions designed to support operators, technicians and fleet owners.

Bobcat Jobsite Companion is an AI-enabled feature for compact construction equipment. According to the company, this prototype technology will provide real-time support and automation for everyday machine tasks. Operators can ask a question or state a command, and the system responds through voice and display interactions — adjusting attachment settings based on environment, offering operational recommendations and automating more than 50 functions without the need to take hands off the controls.

Powered by Bobcat’s proprietary AI large language model, Jobsite Companion runs entirely onboard the machine, enabling real-time responsiveness without reliance on cloud connectivity. This ensures full functionality even in remote or connectivity-limited jobsites.

Service.AI is an AI-powered service and support platform designed to provide instant access to Bobcat’s full repair expertise. (Photo: Doosan Bobcat)

“Jobsite Companion lowers the barrier to entry for new operators while helping experienced professionals work faster and more precisely,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat. “It’s not just smarter technology; it’s a smarter experience that puts expert-level guidance directly in the cab.”

Bobcat also announced Service.AI, an AI-powered service and support platform designed to minimize equipment downtime by giving dealers and technicians instant access to Bobcat’s full repair expertise. They can instantly retrieve repair manuals and warranty details, receive real-time diagnostic guidance and leverage an archive of historical cases for faster troubleshooting.

This prototype technology provides step-by-step guidance to streamline the service process and complete repairs efficiently.

The Collision Warning and Avoidance System is designed to actively slow or stop a machine before a collision occurs. (Photo: Doosan Bobcat)

Bobcat said its prototype Collision Warning and Avoidance System is the first and only system in development for the compact equipment industry designed to actively slow or stop a machine before a collision occurs. Using advanced imaging radar, the system tracks the position, direction and speed of surrounding objects in real time. If a potential hazard is detected, the machine will automatically alert and even slow down or stop the machine.

Also highlighted is Advanced Display Technology, a MicroLED, transparent, auto-tint, touch-enabled display concept seamlessly integrated into the cab door or machine window. The system overlays critical operational data directly onto the operator’s field of view, allowing them to see both the jobsite and machine insights simultaneously. Integrated features include:

360-degree camera views

Collison warning and avoidance alerts

Jobsite feature display

Real-time machine performance data

Real-time visual asset tracking and monitoring

The third-generation RogueX3 fully autonomous concept loader features an electric powertrain and the ability to operate remotely or autonomously without a cab. Its modular design allows interchangeable components (cab or no cab, wheels or tracks, configurable lift arms and more) so users can tailor the machine to specific tasks. In future, Bobcat said the machine could be built and powered in multiple ways, including electric, diesel, hybrid or even hydrogen.

Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP) is a fast-charging, modular battery system. (Photo: Doosan Bobcat)

Powering the company’s electric future is the Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP), a fast-charging, modular battery system that will serve as a foundational building block for the next generation of electric construction equipment. BSUP is engineered to handle dusty, dirty and high-impact environments; stackable and designed to fit the space constraints of compact equipment like loaders, excavators and forklifts; and scalable across Bobcat equipment and available to other OEMs

Products and technologies featured in the Bobcat booth at CES are showcased as prototypes or concept models. While not commercially available at present, the company said several are advancing toward commercialization.