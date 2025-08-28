Responsive Image Banner

Doosan Bobcat opens eForce Lab

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

28 August 2025

Tour of new eForce Lab Tour of new eForce Lab (Photo: Doosan Bobcat)

Doosan Bobcat has held the opening of its new eForce Lab, a battery pack research and development center which will investigate next-gen electrification technologies for construction machines and other compact equipment.

Located in Indeokwon, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, the new lab will also carry out testing and development of core battery pack tech.

The opening of the new eForce Lab follows in-house development of LFP battery packs which were launched on Bobcat forklifts in 2024. More than 100 of these units has been shipped.

The first project for the eForce Lab will be development of the Bobcat Standard Unit Pack (BSUP), a modular battery pack solution for construction and material handling equipment.

With a design that echoes building blocks, the BSUP allows expansion of battery pack capacity by daisy-chaining the packs. The solution will debut in forklifts, then across a range of Bobcat machines.

Speaking about the new addition, Scott Park, CEO and vice chairman of Doosan Bobcat, said: “Electrification is an inevitable future—it’s a transformation already underway in the construction industry. With eForce Lab as our global R&D hub, we’re engineering solutions optimized for the challenging environments construction equipment operates in, defining new standards in the industry.”

