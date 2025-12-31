Doosan Bobcat unveiling AI-based tech at CES

Doosan Bobcat Inc., a Doosan Group company and a global equipment manufacturer, said it will unveil a series of technologies at CES 2026 that will “bring artificial intelligence (AI) out of the cloud and onto the jobsite,” delivering smarter, more intuitive equipment designed to simplify equipment operation and maintenance.

The company plans to showcase an AI-powered solution that accelerates diagnostics and troubleshooting by giving technicians fast access to machine insights, historical repair knowledge and guided support. It will also preview radar technology designed to aid operator awareness, detect hazards and help the operator address collision risks through real-time monitoring and interventions.

In addition to these AI-driven advancements, Bobcat will debut:

A next-generation operator display experience that integrates essential jobsite information directly into the operator’s field of view

A forward-looking concept machine

A rugged, stackable electric power system for compact equipment

Immersive experiences with these technologies will be available in the Doosan booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.