Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Doosan Bobcat unveiling AI-based tech at CES

KHL Staff

31 December 2025

Doosan Bobcat Inc., a Doosan Group company and a global equipment manufacturer, said it will unveil a series of technologies at CES 2026 that will “bring artificial intelligence (AI) out of the cloud and onto the jobsite,” delivering smarter, more intuitive equipment designed to simplify equipment operation and maintenance.

The company plans to showcase an AI-powered solution that accelerates diagnostics and troubleshooting by giving technicians fast access to machine insights, historical repair knowledge and guided support. It will also preview radar technology designed to aid operator awareness, detect hazards and help the operator address collision risks through real-time monitoring and interventions.

In addition to these AI-driven advancements, Bobcat will debut:

  • A next-generation operator display experience that integrates essential jobsite information directly into the operator’s field of view
  • A forward-looking concept machine
  • A rugged, stackable electric power system for compact equipment

Immersive experiences with these technologies will be available in the Doosan booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Doosan Bobcat Inc. Doosan Group Bobcat artificial intelligence (AI) jobsite equipment operation CES 2026 AI-powered solution radar technology Las Vegas Convention Center
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Schaeffler to show autonomy, mechatronics at CES
Autonomous forklift demonstrator will highlight capabilities in material handling
Perkins appoints distributor in Democratic Republic of Congo
Katanga Engineering SAS appointed as distributor for the region
OTR’s new tool changes the game in tire design
TreadIQ AI-based engineering tool substantially accelerates the tire design process
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download