Doosan Group shows next-gen power gen solutions at CES 2026

380 MW utility gas turbine developed by Doosan Enerbility (Photo: Doosan Group)

Doosan Group, through its energy subsidiaries Doosan Enerbility and HyAxiom, will unveil a series of next-gen power generation solutions at CES 2026.

With AI forecast to account for 12% of global electricity consumption by 2030, Doosan is set to offer efficient energy generation systems for the sector spanning gas turbines, SMRs and fuel cells.

Doosan reports that it is the fifth global company and first from South Korea to independently develop and commercialize a large-scale gas turbine. These have been validated through long-term operations across multiple facilities.

Moving on from gas-fuel models, Doosan is planning to unveil a 100% hydrogen-fuel large gas turbine in 2028, which should help to reduce emissions related to supporting tech infrastructure.

Together with the gas turbine tech, Doosan will have details covering its small modular reactor (SMR). The company manufactures core reactor components for these solutions, which deliver stable, zero-carbon energy source which can be matched to the operational needs of any AI data center infrastructure.

Doosan states that it is the only company which can produce nuclear reactor equipment across the full value chain, from components through to finished SMRs. Since the 1980s, the group reports it has supplied 34 main reactor units and 124 steam generators worldwide.

Yeonin Jung, COO of Doosan Enerbility, said: “With our eco-focused vision, global partnerships and broad portfolio - from SMRs and gas turbines to hydrogen and wind technologies - we are exceptionally well-positioned to power the next era of AI and advanced energy needs worldwide.”

Fuel cells developed by HyAxiom (Photo: Doosan Group)

HyAxiom is a leader in development of fuel cell tech. The company delivered fuel cells for the Apollo space program and has since delivered the world’s largest fuel cell power plant and 100% hydrogen fuel cell power plant.

At CES, HyAxiom will show its PureCell Model 400 (PAFC) fuel cell system. This is a compact plant capable of delivering up to 460 kW of on-demand electricity. Operating on hydrogen, natural gas, LPG or blended fuels, the system produces little to no emissions.

In addition, the company will present its PAFC 10 MW Power Block, a scalable solution for AI data centers, microgrids and distributed generation. With a footprint of less than half an acre, the system is designed for densely populated industrial centers.

“The AI revolution is global and accelerating. As energy demand surges, our mission is to lead with cleaner, scalable fuel-cell solutions that support both businesses and communities,” said Doo Soon Lee, CEO of HyAxiom.