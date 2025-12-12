Dragonfly Energy debuts industrial-grade power stations

The Battle Born Power Station 3000 and Battle Born Power Station Pro 5000 fully integrated, industrial-grade power systems. (Source: Dragonfly Energy)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., a provider of energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries, brings to market the Battle Born Power Station Series, the company’s debut line of all-in-one portable power stations designed for professional and off-grid applications.

The Battle Born Power Station 3000 and Battle Born Power Station Pro 5000 expand the company’s product portfolio into fully integrated, industrial-grade power systems. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, the systems can provide power in enclosed spaces, remote jobsites, emergency response scenarios and other environments where fuel-powered generators are impractical.

The Battle Born Power Station 3000 delivers 3,000 watts of continuous output with 2.5 kW-hours of energy storage to support tools, equipment and portable jobsite power needs. The Power Station Pro 5000 provides 5,000 watts of continuous output, 5.1 kW-hours of storage and high-capacity solar charging capabilities for more intensive commercial and industrial workloads. Both models are powered by advanced LiFePO (lithium iron phosphate) batteries rated for over 3,500 cycles and designed for optimal thermal stability and long-term reliability. They can be recharged via solar, vehicle or grid power with advanced MPPT technology for fast, intelligent charging.

The units have a lightweight, weatherproof and dust-resistant NK-7 resin shell designed with reinforced corners and thick walls to absorb shocks and vibration and protect critical components in the harshest environments. Durable polyurethane wheels with stainless-steel bearings can roll across rough terrain for ease of transport.

Pre-orders for both models are now open with initial shipments targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2026. Both models are assembled in North America.