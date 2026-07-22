Driventic launches new VEDS 2.2 electric drive

Driventic, formerly known as Voith Turbo Commercial Vehicles, has introduced its new VEDS 2.2 electric drive.

Building on the existing VEDS 1.5, the new drive has a peak output of 390 kW and is compliant with all related cybersecurity standards, based on ISO 21434.

While the VEDS 1.5 was intended for heavy-duty vehicles, the new model is said to be suitable for an extended range of vehicles, including buses, coaches and medium-duty trucks.

VEDS 2.2 electric drive will be on display at IAA Transportation (Photo: Driventic)

The VEDS 2.2 comprises three main interlinked components: a high-speed EVO 390 motor; a new inverter; and a single-stage planetary gearbox.

Additionally, an integrated electric oil pump with filter ensures necessary lubrication and cooling of the motor and gearbox.

The VEDS 2.2 drive can be fitted to new vehicles or retrofitted to vehicles being switched from diesel to an electric drive. Driventic further stated that rear axles from diesel-powered vehicles can be used without modification.

This helps to reduce costs and also the requirement for other components. All that’s needed for a complete electric drive are 24 V batteries and a low-temperature coolant circuit with air/water heat exchanger.

Vehicle-side interfaces have been reduced to a minimum and clearly structured to improve ease of assembly.

“Our new VEDS 2.2 enables the simple electrification of various vehicle segments, including MD trucks. Because we aim to appeal to the global commercial vehicle market with as broad a portfolio as possible, and to further advance the shift to electric mobility in the entire vehicle fleet,” says Manuel Calero, senior vice president, Product Management, at Driventic.

The new VEDS 2.2 drive will be displayed on the Driventic stand at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, September 15-20.