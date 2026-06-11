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DSE unveils new M805 screen

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

11 June 2026

Screen specialist DSE, or Display Screen Equipment, has previewed its latest range addition at IVT Expo in Cologne, the new M-Series M805 screen.

This new model features a 5-inch optically-bonded display that has a 1.5 MHz clock speed.

The new M805, presented by DSE's Technical Support manager Tony Manton The new M805, presented by DSE’s Technical Support manager Tony Manton (Photo: IVT International)

Available in keyed/non-keyed variants, the keyed version of the M805 has eight configurable function soft keys. A touchscreen version is also offered.

Other features include four configurable inputs, four configurable outputs, two camera inputs and one audio output.

With two CAN communication interfaces, the screen is also USB and Ethernet compatible.

Offering IP67 dust and particle ingress protection, the screen uses an embedded Linux operating system.

The new M805 can be mounted in either portrait or landscape orientations.

DSE Display Screen Equipment optically-bonded display clock speed keyed/non-keyed variants IVT Expo IVT International Tony Manton M805 screen M-Series M805 screen Cologne
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