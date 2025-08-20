Eaton Cummins produces half a million Endurant transmissions

Kenworth truck which served as the centrepiece of production celebration (Photo: Eaton Cummins

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies has reported reaching the production milestone of 500,000 Endurant transmissions.

The 500,000th unit was delivered to Werner, one of the first customers to use the Endurant transmission after it was launched in 2017.

A special ceremony was held at the Kenworth Truck Plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, to celebrate the achievement. As part of this, a new Kenworth T680 equipped with the landmark transmission rolled off the assembly line. Eaton Cummins presented a commemorative plaque to Werner in recognition of their partnership.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone and to celebrate it with Werner, a fleet that has been with us since the beginning of the Endurant journey,” said Josh Mejeur, regional director, Eaton Cummins.

“Werner has worked with Eaton for more than 40 years and we were proud to receive the very first Endurant transmission,” said Scott Reed, Werner’s senior vice president of Maintenance. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation and providing our drivers with reliable, efficient equipment that delivers for our customers.”

The Endurant transmission range has grown to include multiple variants, including the Endurant HD, Endurant HD V, Endurant HD N, Endurant XD, Endurant XD Pro and Endurant XD N. These are used in the on-highway and vocational markets.

Known for its lightweight design, advanced software features and driver-friendly operation, the Endurant continues to set the standard for automated manual transmissions in road transport.