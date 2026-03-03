Eaton displays new multiplexed switch

At ConExpo-Con/Agg taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nev., Eaton’s Mobility Group is showing a new generation of multiplexed and wireless vehicle control technologies for on- and off-highway markets. According to the company, the solutions are designed to simplify how equipment manufacturers develop vehicle control systems by offering standardized, reprogrammable architectures that can be used across multiple vehicle platforms and operating environments.

Eaton’s multiplexed switch technology. (Photo: Eaton)

The multiplexed switch technology replaces traditional electromechanical systems with intelligent digital interfaces that enable multiple modules to communicate over a single data bus. This reduces wiring complexity, installation time and weight, said Eaton, while improving diagnostics, operator feedback and system performance.

The software-driven design allows switches to be reprogrammed or reconfigured through simple updates, enabling OEMs and fleets to adapt vehicle functions to regional regulations, seasonal needs or changing jobsite requirements without redesigning wiring harnesses or control panels.

The control solutions are sealed to withstand exposure to water, dust, mud and extreme temperatures, enabling operation in tough on- and off-highway environments. They are also designed in alignment with global functional safety (FuSa) standards to help OEMs comply with increasingly stringent safety requirements.

Eaton’s rugged, programmable wireless control systems feature durable housings, customizable operator feedback and fail-safe logic to enable safe, precise control in demanding field conditions.