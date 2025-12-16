Responsive Image Banner

Eaton expands Mobile Power Solutions to EMEA

KHL Staff

16 December 2025

Eaton Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) portfolio expands to EMEA The Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) portfolio includes PTOs and components, hydraulic pumps and more. (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton announced the expansion of its Mobile Power Solutions (MPS) portfolio, concentric pneumatic clutch actuator (CPCA) and agricultural clutch line to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The portfolio includes more than 600 power take-offs (PTOs) and components, 170 hydraulic pumps and over 300 complementary products, including valves, splitter boxes, winches and complete system kits.

The MPS products are being stocked regionally in Tczew, Poland, and Wadeville, South Africa, to enable rapid delivery and service across the region. Customers also have access to technical support, application engineering expertise and warranty coverage.

Fleet operators and equipment manufacturers in EMEA demand solutions that combine performance, reliability and serviceability,” said Primo Bigoni, aftermarket director, Eaton’s Mobility Group EMEA. “Eaton’s Mobile Power Solutions deliver exactly that — a complete, ready-to-install package engineered for long-term productivity.”

