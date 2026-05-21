Eberspaecher releases annual financial figures

Systems and technology developer Eberspaecher has released its annual report with the headline number showing a consolidated revenue decline of 6.6% from €5.333 billion (approx. $6.14 billion) in the previous financial year to €4.979 billion (approx. $5.76 billion).

That said, the statement noted that the company had managed to ‘hold its own’ over the past year and is looking forward to a ‘future with innovative products and new partnerships’.

“Despite a demanding operative environment, in the past year we have shown once again that our transformation course is commercially successful,” said CEO Jörg Steins.

Eberspaecher’s Esslingen Research and Development center (Photo: Eberspaecher)

Steins went on to note that the operating result, adjusted for extraordinary item and non-recurring expenses, came to €86.3 million (approx. $100 million).

He further stated: “The company is developing technologically, organizationally and operatively systematically to remain competitive. The significant improvement in cash flow from operating activities to €194 million (previous year, €160.1 million) highlights the effectiveness of the actions taken.”

All divisions of the company recorded a fall in revenue, which was put down to a difficult economic environment, especially due to the effect of exchange rates.

Net revenue fell by 7.3% to €2.531 billion, from €2.731.7 billion in the previous year.

As mentioned, Eberspaecher has invested in diversification away from its key automotive market. For example, the company has partnered with a series of companies in different fields, including Topsoe, producer of pressure vessels used in hydrogen production and Zeliox, which specializes in energy storage systems.

Rounding out the report, Steins noted that Eberspaecher has “recorded successful business performance’ over the first quarter of 2026 due to further stabilization and customer demand. The company is forecasting significant improvement in operating EBIT over the current financial year.