Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Echandia battery system selected for hybrid vessel

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

09 April 2026

Gotland Horizon X ferry will be capable of operating at 29 knots.

The Gotland Horizon X ferry is a 130 m long catamaran. The vessel was ordered in 2025, delivery is expected in 2028 and it is scheduled to enter service in 2029. (Illustration: Gotlandsbolaget AB)

Echandia Marine AB has signed an agreement with Gotlandsbolaget AB to supply a battery system for a new hybrid high-speed catamaran operating between the island of Gotland and mainland Sweden. The new vessel, Gotland Horizon X, will have capacity for up to 400 cars and 1,500 passengers, and will be constructed by the Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd. The vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in mid-2028.

Gotland Horizon X is expected to be capable of operating at 29 knots to give a crossing time between the Baltic Sea island of Gotland and mainland Sweden of just over three hours.

While the ferry’s primary propulsion system will be based on turbines, the battery system was developed to secure hybrid operation through functions such as peak shaving, load leveling and energy storage. This is expected to allow optimized energy consumption, reduced fuel usage and lowered emissions during operation. The installed battery system will have a capacity of 780 kWh and is designed for a 20-year service life.

“This project highlights the strength of the Swedish maritime and technology ecosystem, where new technologies can be developed and become competitive in a global market,” said Jonas Moberg, head of Newbuildings, Gotlandsbolaget. “Gotland Horizon X builds on a long tradition of combining innovation with continuous fleet development. This led us to search for an energy storage system that is both safe and fully flexible, while also providing a long-lasting lifecycle. With Echandia’s battery system, we gain flexibility to continuously optimize operations as we learn from real-world use. Our ambition is not only to reduce emissions, but to build vessels that can evolve over time.”

Echandia is a Sweden-based provider of lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery systems for the maritime industry. The company said its systems are built for demanding marine applications and offer long lifetime performance and high flexibility in power output, combined with an industry-leading number of charge cycles. 

“We are proud that Gotlandsbolaget has chosen Echandia as a partner in their continued transition toward more sustainable maritime ferry operations,” said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia. “Our battery is well-suited to these hybrid applications, where flexibility in cycling and power outtake is required. Gotlandsbolaget will be able to evolve the operational profile over time as they identify best practices for this specific vessel.” 

Plate cutting ceremony for new catamaran

The vessel’s start of construction was recently marked with a plate cutting ceremony. The 130-meter-long Gotland Horizon X is being built at Austal’s Philippines shipyard. The catamaran will reportedly be built with aluminium that is manufactured through energy-efficient processes to provide a lower carbon footprint.

“This is the first time that a vessel of this complexity and size has been built by Austal. It shows both the market’s confidence in our shipbuilding expertise and the project’s role in the development of more sustainable ferry solutions,” said Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal.

Its powertrain is based on gas turbines which can use various fossil-free fuels and can be converted to hydrogen. Depending on availability and technological development, Gotlandsbolaget said the ship will be adapted to the fossil-free fuels that are available.

“For Destination Gotland, the ship represents a big step into the future that opens up the opportunity to use even more fossil-free fuels in our traffic, including hydrogen when it is commercially available,” said Håkan Johansson, CEO of Destination Gotland AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gotlandsbolaget. “Gotland Horizon X will offer our passengers the same effective crossing times as today and is at the same time a crucial step in our journey towards being able to offer climate-neutral crossings by 2045.”

Founded in 1865 and based in Visby, Sweden, Gotlandsbolaget offers shipping for passengers and freight and has 1,500 employees.

Gotlandsbolaget AB Echandia Marine AB Austal Ltd. hybrid vessel hybrid high-speed catamaran catamaran Plate cutting ceremony Jonas Moberg Torbjörn Bäck Paddy Gregg Gotland Horizon X Echandia battery system Gotland Sweden
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Terramac names dealer for western U.S.
Western States Cat becomes first Caterpillar dealer to represent the product line.
Rehlko, Innio agreement to support data centers
Agreement provides access to long‑term supply of gas engines.
Carraro opens new transmission assembly line in China
New addition added to plant location opened in 2007
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

NEW ARTICLE

How a modular test system overcame a genset bottleneck

When production outpaced testing, a modular system delivered fast capacity without disrupting operations or long term plans. Read how smart engineering kept revenue flowing.

Read more