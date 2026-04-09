Echandia battery system selected for hybrid vessel

The Gotland Horizon X ferry is a 130 m long catamaran. The vessel was ordered in 2025, delivery is expected in 2028 and it is scheduled to enter service in 2029. (Illustration: Gotlandsbolaget AB)

Echandia Marine AB has signed an agreement with Gotlandsbolaget AB to supply a battery system for a new hybrid high-speed catamaran operating between the island of Gotland and mainland Sweden. The new vessel, Gotland Horizon X, will have capacity for up to 400 cars and 1,500 passengers, and will be constructed by the Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd. The vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in mid-2028.

Gotland Horizon X is expected to be capable of operating at 29 knots to give a crossing time between the Baltic Sea island of Gotland and mainland Sweden of just over three hours.

While the ferry’s primary propulsion system will be based on turbines, the battery system was developed to secure hybrid operation through functions such as peak shaving, load leveling and energy storage. This is expected to allow optimized energy consumption, reduced fuel usage and lowered emissions during operation. The installed battery system will have a capacity of 780 kWh and is designed for a 20-year service life.

“This project highlights the strength of the Swedish maritime and technology ecosystem, where new technologies can be developed and become competitive in a global market,” said Jonas Moberg, head of Newbuildings, Gotlandsbolaget. “Gotland Horizon X builds on a long tradition of combining innovation with continuous fleet development. This led us to search for an energy storage system that is both safe and fully flexible, while also providing a long-lasting lifecycle. With Echandia’s battery system, we gain flexibility to continuously optimize operations as we learn from real-world use. Our ambition is not only to reduce emissions, but to build vessels that can evolve over time.”

Echandia is a Sweden-based provider of lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery systems for the maritime industry. The company said its systems are built for demanding marine applications and offer long lifetime performance and high flexibility in power output, combined with an industry-leading number of charge cycles.

“We are proud that Gotlandsbolaget has chosen Echandia as a partner in their continued transition toward more sustainable maritime ferry operations,” said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia. “Our battery is well-suited to these hybrid applications, where flexibility in cycling and power outtake is required. Gotlandsbolaget will be able to evolve the operational profile over time as they identify best practices for this specific vessel.”

Plate cutting ceremony for new catamaran