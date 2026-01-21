Echo premieres 400-kVA gen-set

Features such as heavy-gauge door panels and specially engineered foam on the enclosure contribute to a low 68-dBA noise level. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

At PowerGen in San Antonio, Texas, Echo Inc. introduced the DGK400F industrial generator, rated 400-kVA continuous output and incorporating built-in overload protection.

“Echo came out with this size gen-set… to get into the higher node of power and to fill a slot that we were missing,” said Eric Howry, South Central regional sales manager – IPE, at Echo. “We’ve been working on this for about eight years in terms of the design and R&D.”

The gen-set is powered by the 16 L Isuzu 6WG1X direct injection, turbocharged diesel engine rated 475.1 hp (354.34 kW) at 1,800 rpm (60 Hz). It offers three-phase power switchable between 208V, 240V and 480V. U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final emissions compliance is achieved through a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR).

For added protection during light or underloaded operation, the unit incorporates S.E.T. Smart Emissions Technology, an integrally mounted load bank designed to enable greater engine stability and better transient load response times.

Like the other models in Echo’s lineup , the DGK400F is powered by an Isuzu engine. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“Our aftertreatment and airflow design are proprietary to our equipment,” said Howry. “Our aftertreatment system and load bank are built into the unit from the factory, whereas with our competitors, it’s an add-on and they have to put it on top of the unit.” Factory integration reduces the generator’s footprint and price, he added.

A specially tuned muffler system and longer exhaust pipe reduce the impact of high and low noise frequencies, said Echo. Air dams and insulated panels redirect cooling air by double the length of travel, minimizing airflow noise without the need for auxiliary fans, the company continued. In addition, the enclosure is built with heavy-gauge door panels and specially engineered foam for reduced noise levels and enhanced structural rigidity. These features contribute to a low noise rating of 68 dB(a).

Other features include a choice of intuitive digital controllers, a voltage selector switch with lockout protection and a rugged, weather-resistant enclosure. Available accessories include a block heater, battery charger, cam-loks and trailer.

“We feel we have a really good, solid unit [that] will speak for itself once it goes out into the industry,” Howry stated. “It’s a unique machine for us; we’re proud of it and we’re really interested to see how it does once we get it out in the field.”

The first units are scheduled to be available for sale in June of this year.