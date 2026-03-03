Responsive Image Banner

Echo IPE shows new generator, light towers

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

03 March 2026

Echo Industrial Power Equipment (IPE), the industrial-grade power division of Echo Incorporated, is showcasing three new mobile LED light towers and the new 400-kVA DGK400F generator at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026.

Echo IPE shows three new mobile light towers at ConExpo 2026 The new mobile light towers come in 3-, 6- and 8-kW configurations. (Photo: Echo Industrial Power Equipment)

Both product lines are built with heavy-duty steel construction, intuitive controls and fuel- and emissions-saving features like ECHO S.E.T. (Smart Emissions Technology) that the company said make them suitable for the demanding requirements of infrastructure, pipeline, manufacturing and data center construction applications.

The new mobile LED light towers come in 3-, 6- and 8-kW configurations that can deliver up to 310 hours of runtime between refueling. Designed for fast deployment and precise coverage, each tower features a rugged vertical mast with near-360-degree rotation that allows crews to accurately and easily aim light without repositioning the unit. All units can operate on standard 120V grid power without running the engine.

Other features include automatic high-water temperature and low-oil shutdown, integrated autostart sunrise/sunset settings, built-in operator platform, foldable tongue, fork pockets, and lifting eye and DOT-approved running, stop and turn lights.

Echo IPE shows the DGK400F generator at ConExpo 2026 The 400-kVA DGK400F generator is powered by an Isuzu 6WG1X engine. (Photo: Echo Industrial Power Equipment)

The new DGK400F generator, which debuted in January 2026 at PowerGen, delivers heavy-duty prime and standby power for running multiple high-load machines simultaneously. According to Echo IPE, it can power a diverse range of equipment, from cranes and industrial vibrators to pumps for frack sites.

The unit’s Tier 4 Final/CARB-compliant Isuzu engine operates at 68 dBA for quiet operation near occupied areas. Air-bending dampers help reduce sound levels to support use in noise-sensitive locations.

Other features include convenient lifting points for easy transport and quick setup; intuitive controls for straightforward operation and maintenance; and three-way fuel valve supporting remote tanks to enable extended run times.

Echo Industrial Power Equipment (IPE) Echo Incorporated generator light towers industrial-grade power ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 PowerGen mobile LED light towers 400-kVA DGK400F generator
