Echo opens U.S. national training center

The Echo National Training Center provides practical education on the company’s equipment. (Photo: Echo Inc.)

Echo Inc. announced the opening of its National Training Center in McHenry, Ill., USA. The 6,025-sq.-ft. center will provide comprehensive, practical education on the company’s industrial power equipment and outdoor power equipment for technicians across Echo’s network of more than 6,000 independent dealers and distributors across North America.

The interactive curriculum combines web-based pre-learning and traditional classroom instruction with in-depth, hands-on experience. In the courses, instructors will introduce theory and key concepts in short classroom segments. Participants then apply what they have learned in the shop through guided activities, troubleshooting and experiential training. Small class sizes of no more than 12 participants will enable meaningful one-on-one interaction with the company’s product and service experts.

The curriculum combines web-based, classroom and hands-on training. (Photo: Echo Inc.)

Training programs are also structured around defined levels of technical mastery, allowing technicians to build skills progressively across the company’s equipment platforms. Upon completion of the coursework, participants earn an Echo certificate recognizing their technical competency and readiness to service equipment in the field.

“The equipment our dealers service today is more sophisticated than ever — and the expectations of the end customer have risen with it,” said Fernando Iacona, vice president of Corporate Development & Product Service at Echo Inc. “This center gives professionals in our network the product knowledge and hands-on practice they need to reduce machine downtime, increase productivity and build lasting customer confidence in Echo equipment.”