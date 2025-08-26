Responsive Image Banner

ECOMode from Thermo King can cut energy costs

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

26 August 2025

Thermo King Advancer electrified cooling units Thermo King Advancer electrified cooling units (Photo: Thermo King)

Temperature control specialist Thermo King has introduced a new operating mode for its Advancer trailer refrigeration units.

The new ECOmode will allow customers to select a ‘smart’ balance between temperature control and energy consumption based on cargo sensitivity and delivery profile.

Adding to the existing Continuous and CycleSentry (start/stop) operating modes, ECOmode can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50% compared to continuous operation. While also maintaining a significantly higher temperature compared to CycleSentry.

This is because in ECOmode the Advancer limits the temperature deviation from a set point to ensure airflow is chilling the cargo.

This new operating mode is particularly suited to operations transporting goods that require tight, but not ultra-tight temperature control. It delivers improved temperature management than traditional start/stop mode, but with the benefits of reduced operational costs and regulations compliance.

All Thermo King Advancer units offer full transparency when reviewing fuel levels and consumption. This is accessible on the unit and remotely via telematics. Thermo King’s TracKing platform is standard with every Advancer unit and includes two years of full, two-way telematics connectivity service.

ECOMode will be included as a standard feature on all new Thermo King Advancer units from September 2025. It can also be added as a software retrofitted from Thermo King dealers.

