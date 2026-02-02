Educational opportunities abound at ConExpo-Con/Agg

ConExpo-Con/Agg, a triennial event managed by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), returns to Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7, 2026. It offers construction professionals a single destination to explore emerging technology, workforce development, safety leadership, sustainability strategies and best business practices across the industry.

Education is a cornerstone of the show, delivering a comprehensive lineup of panels, workshops and keynote conversations designed to help attendees stay ahead of a rapidly evolving construction landscape. From hands-on equipment insights to forward-looking discussions on artificial intelligence, sustainability and workforce innovation, the event provides learning opportunities for every role and career stage.

“ConExpo-Con/Agg brings the entire construction ecosystem together, and that includes education that is practical, relevant, and immediately useful on the jobsite and in the office,” said Dana Wuesthoff, show director of ConExpo-Con/Agg. “Whether you are focused on workforce development, safety, equipment management or preparing your business for what’s next, this is where the industry comes to learn, connect, and move forward together.”

ConExpo-Con/Agg delivers more than 150 education sessions, organized across the following tracks.

Materials, Equipment and Technology Education

Sessions within the materials and equipment tracks focus on the technologies, processes and maintenance strategies that directly impact productivity, uptime and return on investment. Attendees can expect practical insights into fleet management, preventive maintenance, equipment efficiency, and innovations shaping aggregates, asphalt, concrete and earthmoving operations. These sessions are built for professionals responsible for keeping equipment running safely, efficiently and profitably in an increasingly connected jobsite environment.

Smarter Quarries, AI solutions powering the future of aggregates: How artificial intelligence improves efficiency, safety and decision-making across modern quarry operations.

Eyes on Safety, Enhancing mobile equipment with camera technology: Examples of how camera systems and visibility technology are helping reduce risk on active jobsites.

Smart Tech in Site Prep, Accelerate timelines and drive profitability: A look at how connected equipment and digital tools are streamlining site preparation and boosting project performance.

Building an AI-Ready Team in Equipment Management and Maintenance: Preparing fleet and maintenance teams for data-driven systems, smarter diagnostics, and the next generation of equipment management.

Business & Workforce Education

Business and workforce sessions address the people and systems at construction companies. Topics include workforce development, leadership, safety culture, succession planning and operational best practices for growing and sustaining construction businesses.

Designed for owners, managers and emerging leaders, these sessions focus on real-world strategies for recruiting, retaining and developing talent while strengthening business performance in a competitive market.

How to Build a People-First Company: Strategies for creating a culture that attracts talent, strengthens teams and improves long-term performance in construction.

Breaking Barriers: Uniting the Construction Industry for Mental Wellbeing: A look at mental health challenges in construction and the steps leaders can take to support safer, healthier workplaces.

Heavy Equipment Performance KPIs Every Executive Should Know: Key metrics and performance indicators that help executives make smarter, data-driven decisions about equipment and operations.

Navigating Seamless Generational Leadership and Succession Planning in the Construction Industry: Guidance for preparing the next generation of leaders while maintaining continuity in construction businesses.

Foundational Success: 10 Strategies for Employee Retention in the Construction Industry: Actionable approaches to retaining skilled workers and building a resilient, future-ready workforce.

AEM said these sessions offer glimpse of the depth and breadth of education available during the event in Las Vegas. With learning opportunities spanning technical expertise, business strategy, and workforce development, the association said the show serves as a one-stop destination for construction education.

Workshops and Keynote Experiences

Among the most anticipated offerings are three dedicated workshops that have become signature education experiences at ConExpo-Con/Agg:

EmpowerHER Workshop, connecting women across the construction industry through peer-led discussions, mentorship and leadership development.

Small Business Workshop, tailored to the unique needs of entrepreneurs, family-owned firms and growing construction businesses.

Shop Talks & Walks, a hands-on education experience focused on preventive maintenance, fleet efficiency and real-world equipment solutions.

New for 2026, ConExpo-Con/Agg will be the Ground Breakers Keynote Stage, a forum spotlighting companies, leaders and technologies redefining the future of construction. The stage will explore topics such as artificial intelligence on the jobsite, connected equipment systems and the evolving sustainability playbook for the industry.

“Construction is changing quickly, and education has to keep pace,” Wuesthoff said. “By bringing education, equipment, and expertise together in one place, ConExpo-Con/Agg gives attendees the opportunity to see what’s next, ask questions, and take ideas back to their teams with confidence.”

The Community Zone

The Community Zone serves as ConExpo-Con/Agg’s gathering place for conversation and community. Open to all attendees and located near the entrance of the Festival Grounds, the Community Zone offers a space to pause, recharge, and reconnect during the show.

Designed as a hub for informal learning and relationship-building, the Community Zone features live podcast recordings, casual presentations, and conversations with industry voices on the Community Zone Stage. Attendees can listen in, share ideas, and engage with peers from across the construction industry in a relaxed, approachable setting.

The show and educational opportunities take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration and education information is available at conexpoconagg.com.