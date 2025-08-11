Electric drivetrains to dominate at Busworld 2025

A roundup featuring new vehicles and tech solutions expected at Busworld 2025, which will be held in Brussels, Belgium from 4-9 October

Busworld Europe is held at Brussels Expo (Photo: Busworld)

In no other vehicle sector is vehicle electrification having a greater impact than the global on-highway mass transit market. From Asia to Europe and across the Americas, an increasing number of operators are opting for buses featuring battery-electric drivetrains to replace diesel equivalents as they go out of service.

At Busworld 2023, 222 vehicles from 75 OEMs were on display, with a further 29 operating in outdoor demonstration areas - more buses and OEMs are expected to feature at this year’s event. Here, we take a look at what some companies will have on show.

Iveco Bus, part of the Iveco Group, will show six vehicles in Brussels, all of which are said to highlight the company’s support of the energy transition.

Iveco Bus will also show its Crossway Low Entry Elec model (Photo: Iveco Bus)

Included in the lineup will be the world premiere of the eDaily Low-Entry minibus, a zero-emission urban passenger transport. Another world premiere is the G-Way, a biomethane-compatible midibus (in either 9.5- or 10.7-metre variants) described as offering manoeuvrability in narrow city streets.

The company will also showcase its Energy Mobility Solutions ecosystem, a suite of services to help integrate electromobility solutions.

MAN Truck & Bus is set to hold two major premieres at Busworld. These will include the first full-electric touring coach. With a powertrain based on the eTruck battery packs, the model will have a range of about 500 km.

Also on show will be the second-generation MAN Lion’s City 12 E. The full-electric city bus has shed 500 kg in overall weight compared to the previous model, while optimised energy regeneration will push range up to 500 km. This should allow the vehicle to complete routes without additional charging.

Solaris Bus & Coach will unveil the Urbino 10.5 Electric at Busworld 2025. Designed for compact urban operations, the 10.5-metre bus features a modular drivetrain technology. Solaris reports that more details will be available at the show in October.

Daimler Buses is to present its new eIntouro electric intercity model at Busworld. While this will be the first time the model has been shown to the public, it was presented to media in 2024. The company will also show a new fourth-generation NMC4 battery pack which is set to feature on versions the eCitaro. The new pack is said to offer a longer service life, even when charging at up to 300 kW.

Daimler Buses eIntouro electric intercity (Photo: Daimler Buses)

In addition to models from Daimler Buses, a series of vehicles under the Setra brand will feature on the stand, including the Setra S 515 LE low-entry intercity and S 515 HD high-deck touring.

VDL Bus & Coach is expected to launch a new generation of its Citea electric bus platform for both urban and regional routes. Based on a modular architecture, the new model is likely to feature improved battery/powertrain efficiency supported by reduced overall vehicle weight.

Spanish OEM Irizar will showcase a redesigned tram, with features including better accessibility, upgraded interior and a new rapid charging system said to reduce charging time by 30%.

Another Spanish OEM, UNVI, will launch its SIL Electric, a low-entry coach for regular regional services. With seating for up to 59 passengers and a range of approx. 400 km, the model will target operators needing a mid-to-long range vehicle.

BYD will hold the European debut of a new electric city bus featuring solid state battery technology. The tech is said to improve overall energy density when compared to standard li-ion battery packs, while also offering better thermal stability.

Vinfast is a brand based in Vietnam which was originally set up to develop and manufacture the first national passenger car models. With its European debut at Busworld Europe, the company will showcase the VinBus12-metre electric city bus which is already in service in Vietnam.

VinBus fleet in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam (Photo: Vinfast)

Developed in collaboration with Pininfarina and using Siemens power tech, the model has a battery capacity of about 280 kWh and a range of between 300 and 350 km. Recharging time at 150 kW is reported to be about two hours.

Alfabus is a China-based OEM which will present a 6.4m minibus, 12.3m city bus and a 13m intercity bus at Busworld 2025. All models have been designed specifically for the European market and have full EU type approval.

Tier suppliers

More than 400 tier suppliers are expected to take part in Busworld 2025, showcasing a series of new technologies developed specifically for on-highway transit applications.

Eberspaecher will be presenting its new AC138 Evo and AC135 air conditioning systems for alternative drive technologies.

Eberspaecher AC135 with heat pump (Photo: Eberspaecher)

Looking at the AC138 Evo, the all-electric unit features a heat pump tech which uses a simplified air circuit and built in energy recovery system to improve overall efficiency. The unit, which use CO2 as a refrigerant, are also lighter, which can help to reduce total vehicle weight.

Like the AC138 Evo, the electric AC135 offers a series of power outputs. Intended for midibus applications, from 2026 a new model will replace the CO2 refrigerant with propane (R290).

Elsewhere, the Actia Group will be showing its fifth-generation video surveillance system, BOP G5/Hypervision. This is said to enable targeted processing of recordings to give law enforcement a global view of transport networks.

As an added feature, the system can use CAN bus signals to automatically detect and tag critical events such as emergency stops and proximity alerts, all without requiring additional onboard infrastructure.

Busworld Vehicle Awards 2025

Ebusco 3.0 12m received the Ecology Label at Busworld 2023 for its eco-friendly build (Photo: Busworld)