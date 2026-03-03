Electrified Motors brings electric pumps to ConExpo

Electrified Motors has extended its range of motors for hydraulic pump drives. (Photo: Electrified Motors)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg in Booth S83817, Electrified Motors is showing a range of compact and efficient electric motors that operate between 24 and 144V and 1 to 30 kW for the off-highway market. The motors are used in a variety of applications from traction, hydraulic and auxiliary drive functions and are said to offer best-in-class size and efficiency benefits.

Electrified Motors recently extended its portfolio of motors for hydraulic pump drives to cover a wider range of applications. This new lineup can operate at up to 95% efficiency between a speed range of 1,000 to 3,500 rpm.

The company said that by operating in this area it has enabled manufacturers to increase their machine efficiency by up to 15%, extending battery life and increasing range.