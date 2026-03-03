Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español
Electrified Motors brings electric pumps to ConExpo
03 March 2026
At ConExpo-Con/Agg in Booth S83817, Electrified Motors is showing a range of compact and efficient electric motors that operate between 24 and 144V and 1 to 30 kW for the off-highway market. The motors are used in a variety of applications from traction, hydraulic and auxiliary drive functions and are said to offer best-in-class size and efficiency benefits.
Electrified Motors recently extended its portfolio of motors for hydraulic pump drives to cover a wider range of applications. This new lineup can operate at up to 95% efficiency between a speed range of 1,000 to 3,500 rpm.
The company said that by operating in this area it has enabled manufacturers to increase their machine efficiency by up to 15%, extending battery life and increasing range.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.