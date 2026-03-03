Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Electrified Motors brings electric pumps to ConExpo

KHL Staff

03 March 2026

Electrified Motors is showing its electric motor range at ConExpo-Con/Agg Electrified Motors has extended its range of motors for hydraulic pump drives. (Photo: Electrified Motors)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg in Booth S83817, Electrified Motors is showing a range of compact and efficient electric motors that operate between 24 and 144V and 1 to 30 kW for the off-highway market. The motors are used in a variety of applications from traction, hydraulic and auxiliary drive functions and are said to offer best-in-class size and efficiency benefits.

Electrified Motors recently extended its portfolio of motors for hydraulic pump drives to cover a wider range of applications. This new lineup can operate at up to 95% efficiency between a speed range of 1,000 to 3,500 rpm.

The company said that by operating in this area it has enabled manufacturers to increase their machine efficiency by up to 15%, extending battery life and increasing range.

Electrified Motors hydraulic pump drives off-highway market machine efficiency ConExpo-Con/Agg motors for hydraulic pump drives electric motors
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Volvo CE unveils new machines and US investment at ConExpo
Next-generation excavators and wheeled loaders headline the stand as the company confirms a US$1.2bn commitment to North American manufacturing
OEMs: Great technology, wrong model
Why some equipment OEMs thrive and others stall
Caterpillar presents C3.6 turbodiesel engine in Las Vegas
Also at ConExpo, a preview of the C13D
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

4 Weeks Until Power Sourcing Guide (PSG) Goes to Print

LAST REMINDER

Free Ebook

Brands not in the Power Sourcing Guide risk being invisible when buyers make sourcing decisions.

Find out more in our media pack