Elemental Trucks launches hydrogen-fueled truck

Elemental Trucks, a Canadian manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, recently showed its commercially available truck at an event in Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Elemental Trucks)

Following three years of development work, Elemental Trucks Inc. (ETI) has launched what it said is North America’s first commercially available, hydrogen fuel cell 63.5 tonne truck at Truck World 2026. The show was held April 16-18 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Canada-based ETI said the launch showcased its ability to decarbonize the most demanding trucking operations.

Engineered for Canada’s harsh climate and heavy-haul demands, ETI’s vehicle reportedly provides a one-to-one replacement for diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG). ETI said its hydrogen platform delivers long-range autonomy and full payload capacity when compared to battery-electric alternatives.

Based on a Peterbilt 567 built in the Paccar factory in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada, the hydrogen powertrain is integrated in Ontario, Canada, with components sourced predominantly within Canada in order to leverage the country’s existing expertise in heavy-duty trucking and electrification.

“Truck World is an opportunity to demonstrate that Canadian innovation can lead the global decarbonization of heavy transport,” said Jamie Ally, CEO of Elemental Trucks. “We are building a truck in Canada, for Canada. Hydrogen is the missing piece that enables heavy-payload transport to go net-zero without compromise.”

ETI said platform aligns with national priorities to bolster industrial resilience and energy security. The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, has signaled support for these strategic initiatives, which shield the Canadian economy from global oil price volatility and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

“Elemental Trucks is exemplary in its research and development talent,” said Joly. “By leveraging domestic auto parts, manufacturing prowess and intellectual property, the company has successfully developed a next-generation, zero-emission solution for the heavy-duty trucking industry. The global economy is embracing electrification, and our government will continue to invest strategically to grow the Canadian EV industry.”

While ETI said its engineering proves the technology is road-ready, there is work yet to be done. The transition to a zero-emission economy depends on a concerted political and private commitment to build pan-Canadian hydrogen corridors. For this industrial success story to scale, it said, alignment is essential to guarantee a dense network of high-capacity fueling stations and access to affordable, low-carbon hydrogen. Without this infrastructure backbone, said ETI, Canada’s manufacturing lead in clean trucking risks being throttled by logistical gaps.

Founded in 2022 and based in Toronto, ETI draws on the expertise of its founding partners Almon Equipment Ltd. and Redrock Power Systems. The two companies were contributors to the Alberta Zero Emissions Truck Electrification Collaboration (AZETEC) fuel cell truck project project. Redrock Power Systems has developed the HyPmax fuel cell stack for Class 8 trucks.