elobau showcasing latest joystick at ConExpo 2026

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7, elobau will highlight its Robust Joystick JE, which it first presented at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany. The joystick is engineered for use in off-highway machinery operating under harsh conditions like dust, moisture, vibration and temperature extremes.

elobau Robust Joystick JE. (Image: elobau)

The Robust Joystick JE combines mechanical precision, functional safety and ergonomic design with features such as cardanic mechanics, a play-free center position for precise control over three million cycles and IP6K9K sealing to protect against environmental damage, elobau stated. Certified components to PLc and PLd performance levels support use in safety-critical systems, while presence detection, glove/wet-hand usability and configurable RGB LEDs enhance user experience.

The handle offers multiple grip styles, optional heating for operator comfort in cold or restricted cabin environments and tactile feedback via a vibration motor for better awareness in noisy settings. CANopen and CAN SAE J1939 protocols, plug-and-play installation and patented helix cable routing facilitate seamless integration and reduce wear.

The development process for the new joystick advanced elobau’s expertise in embedded systems, multi-sensor integration and functional safety, enabling unique features like the combination of handle heating and presence detection within a single joystick. Enhanced validation through simulations and structured testing improved efficiency and product robustness, while automated manufacturing and secured intellectual property ensure quality and long-term feature availability, the company added.

These advancements now benefit other joystick platforms and control systems, said elobau, leading to more durable and adaptable control solutions across its offerings.

ConExpo Booth S80406