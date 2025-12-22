Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

elobau showcasing latest joystick at ConExpo 2026

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

22 December 2025

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev., March 3-7, elobau will highlight its Robust Joystick JE, which it first presented at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany. The joystick is engineered for use in off-highway machinery operating under harsh conditions like dust, moisture, vibration and temperature extremes.

elobau Robust Joystick JE. (Image: elobau)

The Robust Joystick JE combines mechanical precision, functional safety and ergonomic design with features such as cardanic mechanics, a play-free center position for precise control over three million cycles and IP6K9K sealing to protect against environmental damage, elobau stated. Certified components to PLc and PLd performance levels support use in safety-critical systems, while presence detection, glove/wet-hand usability and configurable RGB LEDs enhance user experience.

The handle offers multiple grip styles, optional heating for operator comfort in cold or restricted cabin environments and tactile feedback via a vibration motor for better awareness in noisy settings. CANopen and CAN SAE J1939 protocols, plug-and-play installation and patented helix cable routing facilitate seamless integration and reduce wear.

The development process for the new joystick advanced elobau’s expertise in embedded systems, multi-sensor integration and functional safety, enabling unique features like the combination of handle heating and presence detection within a single joystick. Enhanced validation through simulations and structured testing improved efficiency and product robustness, while automated manufacturing and secured intellectual property ensure quality and long-term feature availability, the company added.

These advancements now benefit other joystick platforms and control systems, said elobau, leading to more durable and adaptable control solutions across its offerings.

ConExpo Booth S80406

elobau off-highway machinery functional safety harsh conditions Bauma 2025 ConExpo Robust Joystick JE CANopen Munich Germany ConExpo-Con/Agg safety-critical systems tactile feedback CANopen and CAN SAE J1939 protocols
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
John Deere to acquire Tenna
Company offers mixed-fleet equipment operations, asset tracking solutions.
2025 Review: Top 5 Commercial Vehicle articles on Power Progress
Big buys and news about company performance proved popular with readers
Trendlines: Global construction equipment market review 2026
Global construction equipment sales should start to come back next year, but there is uncertainty around the forecast
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download