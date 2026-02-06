elobau to feature Robust Joystick JE Simulator

The elobau Robust Joystick JE Simulator will enable attendees to take control of a virtual excavator and explore the joystick’s capabilities. (Photo: elobau)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, elobau is providing the chance for attendees to experience the new generation of Robust Joystick JE through an immersive, hands‑on simulator. Developed in partnership with CM Labs, the interactive simulator will allow attendees to take control of a virtual excavator and explore the joystick’s advanced capabilities in a realistic jobsite environment.

Designed for the construction and off-highway sectors, the Robust Joystick JE integrates optimized ergonomics, enhanced functional safety and a robust design engineered for extreme working conditions. According to the company, its presence detection technology, haptic feedback options and highly configurable inputs offer operators precise and intuitive machine control – attributes that visitors will be able to experience firsthand through the virtual equipment.

“CONEXPO is the ideal platform to showcase not just the joystick itself, but the real-world control experience it enables” said the elobau Americas team. “Partnering with CM Labs allows us to demonstrate excavator operation in a safe, dynamic and highly realistic environment — showing OEMs and operators exactly how the Robust Joystick JE enhances productivity and precision.”

Attendees can find elobau in Booth S80406, where product experts and CM Labs specialists will be available throughout the show to answer technical questions and guide visitors through the simulator experience.