Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

elobau to feature Robust Joystick JE Simulator

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division
KHL Staff

06 February 2026

elobau Robust Joystick JE Simulator at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 The elobau Robust Joystick JE Simulator will enable attendees to take control of a virtual excavator and explore the joystick’s capabilities. (Photo: elobau)

At ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, elobau is providing the chance for attendees to experience the new generation of Robust Joystick JE through an immersive, hands‑on simulator. Developed in partnership with CM Labs, the interactive simulator will allow attendees to take control of a virtual excavator and explore the joystick’s advanced capabilities in a realistic jobsite environment.

Designed for the construction and off-highway sectors, the Robust Joystick JE integrates optimized ergonomics, enhanced functional safety and a robust design engineered for extreme working conditions. According to the company, its presence detection technology, haptic feedback options and highly configurable inputs offer operators precise and intuitive machine control – attributes that visitors will be able to experience firsthand through the virtual equipment.

“CONEXPO is the ideal platform to showcase not just the joystick itself, but the real-world control experience it enables” said the elobau Americas team. “Partnering with CM Labs allows us to demonstrate excavator operation in a safe, dynamic and highly realistic environment — showing OEMs and operators exactly how the Robust Joystick JE enhances productivity and precision.”

Attendees can find elobau in Booth S80406, where product experts and CM Labs specialists will be available throughout the show to answer technical questions and guide visitors through the simulator experience.

elobau CM Labs elobau Americas team virtual excavator joystick simulator ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 Robust Joystick JE Robust Joystick JE Simulator Booth S80406
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Bailey International uses ConExpo as product launchpad
Company will debut a new cylinder line and new work truck solutions
Marine and energy demand drive Wärtsilä 2025 sales growth
Net sales in Marine and Energy rose 12% for full year 2025
JCB launches its largest tracked excavator with 52-tonne 520X
UK-based construction equipment manufacturer has launched its largest X-Series tracked excavator to date
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview