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Eneroc USA is first lithium-only member of BCI

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

16 June 2026

Eneroc USA announced it has become the newest member of Battery Council International (BCI), marking the first time a lithium-only battery manufacturer has joined in the organization’s 102-year history.

Eneroc USA is first lithium-only member of Battery Council International

Founded in 1924 by a group of U.S. battery manufacturers, BCI currently supports members spanning battery manufacturers and recyclers, distributors and retailers, raw material suppliers and expert consultants through advocacy, communications, education, collaboration and research. Its members have traditionally focused on lead batteries, but the association increasingly includes flow, sodium, lithium-ion and other emerging chemistries. Eneroc’s membership is cited as a natural step in that direction and opens the door for other lithium specialists.

“In over a century, we have never had a battery manufacturer join whose business was built entirely on lithium technology,” Roger Miksad, president and executive director of BCI, acknowledged. “BCI exists to represent the full breadth of the battery industry, and welcoming a lithium-only manufacturer strengthens our ability to represent the battery industry, advance safety standards and support America’s energy security.”

Sandro Pagliarulo, CEO, Eneroc USA, added, “Eneroc’s joining BCI is a sign that lithium technology has matured enough to take its place within the broader conversation of power solutions driving electrification and energy transition.”

Battery Council International Eneroc USA BCI lithium-only battery manufacturer lithium technology battery industry Roger Miksad Sandro Pagliarulo America U.S.
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