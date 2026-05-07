EPA 2027-compliant Mack engine announced at ACT Expo

It will be available for order beginning in August 2026

Mack Trucks’ Mack MP13 engine will be complient to EPA 2027 regulations. The truck OEM made the announcement during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2026, May 4-7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The new Mack MP13 delivers up to 540 hp and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque while providing up to 3% improved fuel efficiency compared with previous MP13 engines. It also provides stronger stopping power, with up to 630 engine braking horsepower — more than 20% improvement over its prior iteration.

“The MP13 represents years of engineering work to deliver an engine that meets the toughest emissions standards in our industry’s history, but does so without asking our customers to compromise on power or efficiency,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack customers depend on us to keep them moving, and the EPA 2027 MP13 is built to do exactly that.”

Mack said the MP13 meets EPA 2027 emissions standards through engine enhancements that deliver a more complete combustion and lower engine-out CO2, soot and particulate matter. The MP13 also gets an optimized torque curve that delivers peak torque as low as 900 rpm for improved drivability and downspeeding, a more efficient turbocharger and advanced predictive software that smooths engine response to driver demands.

The MP13 is compatible with renewable diesel (R100) and biodiesel blends up to B20 — up from B10 on the previous MP13 — giving fleets added flexibility to incorporate lower-carbon fuels where available.

The EPA 2027 MP13 will be used across Mack’s highway and vocational lineup. It will be available for order beginning in August 2026, with production timed to model year 2028 vehicles.