Responsive Image Banner

EPA 2027-compliant Mack engine announced at ACT Expo

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

07 May 2026

It will be available for order beginning in August 2026

Mack Trucks’ Mack MP13 engine will be complient to EPA 2027 regulations. The truck OEM made the announcement during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2026, May 4-7, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The new Mack MP13 delivers up to 540 hp and 1,950 lb.-ft. of torque while providing up to 3% improved fuel efficiency compared with previous MP13 engines. It also provides stronger stopping power, with up to 630 engine braking horsepower — more than 20% improvement over its prior iteration. 

“The MP13 represents years of engineering work to deliver an engine that meets the toughest emissions standards in our industry’s history, but does so without asking our customers to compromise on power or efficiency,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack customers depend on us to keep them moving, and the EPA 2027 MP13 is built to do exactly that.”

Mack said the MP13 meets EPA 2027 emissions standards through engine enhancements that deliver a more complete combustion and lower engine-out CO2, soot and particulate matter. The MP13 also gets an optimized torque curve that delivers peak torque as low as 900 rpm for improved drivability and downspeeding, a more efficient turbocharger and advanced predictive software that smooths engine response to driver demands.

The MP13 is compatible with renewable diesel (R100) and biodiesel blends up to B20 — up from B10 on the previous MP13 — giving fleets added flexibility to incorporate lower-carbon fuels where available.

The EPA 2027 MP13 will be used across Mack’s highway and vocational lineup. It will be available for order beginning in August 2026, with production timed to model year 2028 vehicles.

You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Electrification ‘remains Sany’s core growth engine’
Electrification “remains Sany’s core growth engine”, according to the Chinese construction equipment manufacturer
Volvo Penta, Aus Ships partner on Australian first
Companies collaborate on Australia’s first electrically driven passenger ferry
Rolls-Royce tests hybrid powertrain for haul trucks
Set to test a pilot vehicle fitted with an mtu hybrid system at a mine later in 2026
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262-347-8808 E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA
×

NEW ARTICLE

The future of off-highway power is about integration, not just innovation

Richard Hemmings, Perkins' new VP and GM, shares his perspective on why integration is becoming central to modern powertrain strategy.

Read more