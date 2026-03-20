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Large fleet order for Epiroc from African miner

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

20 March 2026

Epiroc also acquires mining aftermarket solutions provider in South Africa.

Epiroc AB said it has won a large order for autonomous and electric surface mining equipment in Africa. While the customer’s name or country was not disclosed, the Swedish manufanufacturer said it will supply a fleet of Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rigs. The machines are cable electric and will be operated fully autonomously.

Epiroc’s Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rig. (Illustration: Epiroc)

“Epiroc is on the forefront of mining automation and electrification, and this major order is another significant step forward in our journey to support customers to operate in the safest, most productive and most climate-friendly manner possible,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO.

The Pit Viper 275 E rig is the cable-electric version of the blasthole drill rig that Epiroc said has become a staple in the mining industry.

The order is valued at SEK 380 million. Delivery of the equipment will begin shortly and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Acquires mining aftermarket solutions provider

The fleet order announcement was precededed by Epiroc’s aquisition of Eventspec Proprietary Ltd., a South African mining aftermarket solutions provider. The company manufactures parts for drill rigs, mine trucks and loaders, and provides related rebuilds, repairs and services. Terms were not disclosed.

(Photo: Epiroc)

Eventspec is based in Johannesburg and has two decades of industry experience. With around 120 employees its customers are mainly mining companies in South Africa.

“This acquisition will be a strong and strategic addition to our manufacturing capabilities and expand our product portfolio of spare parts and related services in the growing and important African region and beyond,” said Hedblom. “We look forward to welcoming the capable team at Eventspec to the Epiroc Group.”

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory filings and is expected to be completed in the early part of the third quarter 2026. 

The company will be part of Epiroc’s Equipment & Service business area.

Underground equipment, too

The continent of Africa has become increasingly important to Epiroc. During the third quarter of 2025, Canadian mining company Asante Gold ordered a fleet of underground mining trucks, loaders, face drilling rigs and production drilling rigs for its operations at the Chirano Gold Mine, a combined underground and open pit gold mine in southwestern Ghana.

In addition, Asante Gold also ordered a digital situational awareness solution that will increase efficiency by keeping track of the machines and providing near real-time production metrics such as tonnages moved, cycle time and meters drilled. Epiroc will also provide tools, spare parts and service support.

Epiroc Epiroc AB Eventspec Proprietary Ltd. mining automation electrification mining industry Helena Hedblom Pit Viper 275 E blasthole drill rig Pit Viper 275 E Africa South Africa
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