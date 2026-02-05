Responsive Image Banner

Equip Expo travels to Orlando in ‘29

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

05 February 2026

Louisville-Orlando pattern to provide ‘best of both worlds’ for access, experience, programming.

Equip Exposition, the landscape, outdoor living, and equipment trade show, has announced plans for a two-city rotation beginning in 2029, which the organizers said would expand global access with direct international air travel and new venue choices for attendees and exhibitors as well as enhancing outdoor demonstration opportunities in its longtime host city in Kentucky.

Equip Exposition will be held at the Orlando County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Oct. 10-12, 2029, with shows in 2031 and 2033. The trade show will be in Louisville, Ky. in 2028, 2030, and 2032.

Kris Kiser. (Photo: OPEI)

“This rotation gives our exhibitors and attendees the best of both worlds,” said Kris Kiser, president of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo. “Orlando has space for our members to host dealer meetings, provides additional co-location opportunities, and offers expanded venue choice for exhibitor and attendee programming. The rotation also allows us to work with Louisville on enhancing their unique outdoor demo area – the only venue of its kind in the country.”

Since OPEI assumed full management of Equip Exposition in 2022, the show has reportedly experienced extraordinary growth in attendance, exhibit space, and revenue – as well as award recognition. Since 2022, Equip Expo has received 12 Grand Award nominations from Trade Show Executive magazine, and has won four, including the “Greatest Trade Show of 2024,” the “Against All Odds Award,” “Most Innovative Show,” and “Best New Idea.”

The 2025 show expanded to 1.2 million sq. ft. and drew nearly 30,000 registered attendees from all 50 states and 52 countries, marking an attendance and net square footage record for the fourth year in a row.

“This planned two-city rotation builds on Equip’s tremendous growth trajectory. Our transformation of Equip has unlocked enormous value for both attendees and exhibitors,” said Kiser. “We’ve created a platform where industry professionals can see thousands of products, test real-world equipment, and make critical business connections.”

Equip 2026 will be held Oct. 20-23 in Louisville. OPEI said it has already initiated conversations with local partners, including Louisville Tourism and Kentucky Venues, about enhancing and expanding the show’s Outdoor Demo Yard experience at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

“Louisville has been our home for 42 years – this is where Equip began. We’re proud of that history, and the extraordinary Southern hospitality the city has shown our attendees over four decades,” Kiser said. “We’re excited about the changes coming to the KEC that will ultimately make the event better for attendees and exhibitors. The outdoor space truly is a one-of-a-kind experience.”

To register for this year’s show, and for updates on city rotation, housing, and exhibitor opportunities, visit www.equipexposition.com

