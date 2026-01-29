Responsive Image Banner

Equipmake receives second order for electric bus drives

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

29 January 2026

Equipmake has signed a £2.4 million ($3.3 million) agreement with Brazil’s Agrale for the supply of drivetrains for electric buses.

The drives will be incorporated on 23 buses of ‘varying types’ produced by Agrale.

Drives incorporate the electric motor, inverter, control systems and battery pack. The systems use components from Equipmake and other third-party suppliers.

Agrale electric bus in Buenos Aires Agrale electric bus in Buenos Aires (Photo: Equipmake)

The new deal follows an earlier order for drivetrains which have been fitted to buses already entering service in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ian Foley, CEO of Equipmake, said: “We are delighted to receive a further order with Agrale, which demonstrates the confidence that they have in our ability to deliver Equipmake systems in South America.

“The successful deployment of the initial fleet in Buenos Aires has led to this follow-on order which helps cement the relationship with such an important customer, together with our shared commitment to developing a robust sustainable transport network in the region.”

Based in Norfolk, UK, Equipmake provides a range of electric vehicle solutions for the automotive, commercial vehicle, marine and aerospace sectors.

