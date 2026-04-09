ETA Green Power releases ETA-Model 20 integrated electrical power unit

ETA-Model 20 (Photo: ETA Green Power)

UK-based ETA Green Power has reported the launch of its new ETA-Model 20 integrated electric powertrain system.

As the above suggests, the unit comprises the electric motor, but also the controller and charger in a single component. This is said to reduce costs and support ease of integration in vehicles and machines.

“At ETA Green Power, we believe the future of electric mobility lies in intelligent system integration,” said Alex Bamberg, executive chairman. “The ETA-Model 20 represents a major leap forward, offering OEMs a lighter, more efficient, and cost-effective powertrain solution without compromising on performance.”

Key performance highlights for the unit include a 92% peak system efficiency level, a 10,000 rpm motor speed, 37% gradeability at GVW, advanced thermal management and significant reductions in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

The systems is designed for vehicles with a gross weight ranging from 300 to 2,500 kg, covering a broad range of urban and commercial mobility applications.

Cutaway of the motor in the ETA-Model 20 (Photo: ETA Green Power)

Total weight of the ETA-Model 20 is 13 kg, including the onboard charger. ETA Green Power states that this is substantially lighter than other systems, which can weigh approximately 20 kg.

Additionally, the unit is about 20% smaller; this reduced footprint can help with positioning within the vehicle and making space for other elements.

The ETA-Model 20 has been engineered without the use of heavy rare earth elements, such as dysprosium. This helps to ensure supply chain stability by reducing exposure to geopolitically sensitive regions.

Manufactured in India, the unit has IP67-rated protection. This allows it to be used in the most harsh conditions.