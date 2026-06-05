ETF launches SCR & DEF Resource Center

The Engine Technology Forum (ETF) has launched its new Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) & Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) Policy and Technical Resource Center, a comprehensive online hub designed to provide factual, accessible information about critical emissions reduction technologies used in modern diesel engines.

The resource center has been launched at a time of heightened attention to vehicle emissions and emissions-control technologies. Questions related to system operation, maintenance requirements, regulatory compliance and concerns about tampering have fueled increased demand for clear, reliable information.

“As discussions around emissions, regulations and technology continue to evolve, there is a growing need for accurate, technology-based information,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum. “This new Resource Center serves as a one-stop destination for policymakers, fleet operators, equipment owners and the public to better understand how SCR and DEF systems work, why they matter and how they support environmental and economic goals.”

The SCR & DEF Resource Center offers a wide range of educational materials, including:

Fact sheets detailing how SCR and DEF contribute to emissions reductions, fuel efficiency and engine performance

Webinars that provide in-depth explanations of SCR operation, DEF usage and recent regulatory developments

Policy insider blogs offering expert analysis on topics such as emissions regulations, system maintenance and real-world performance

Media coverage highlighting recent news discussions and industry perspectives on clean diesel technologies

Together, ETF said these materials provide a balanced, science-based perspective on the role of SCR and DEF in achieving cleaner air without compromising the reliability and efficiency that industries depend on. By consolidating these resources into a single platform, ETF aims to support informed decision-making and constructive dialogue among stakeholders by:

Explaining how SCR and DEF systems function in real-world applications

Summarizing U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidance and policy considerations

Addressing common misconceptions about emissions controls and tampering

Highlighting the role of advanced diesel technology across industries such as transportation, agriculture, construction and power generation

The SCR & DEF Policy and Technical Resource Center is now live and available to the public. To explore the full range of materials, visit https://enginetechforum.org/scr-def-resource-center.