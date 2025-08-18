Responsive Image Banner

European roadshow for Scania e-trucks

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

18 August 2025

Scania Electric Roadshow will cover 20,000 km Scania Electric Roadshow will cover 20,000 km (Photo: Scania)

Scania is to kick off a European tour which will see six electric trucks visit 13 cities across the region between August and December.

The intention is to get the electric trucks in front of more customers so they can experience the trucks for themselves.

Models will cover, urban, tipper, hooklift, tractor and refuse collection applications.

The electric truck roadshow will start in Denmark and, after about 20,000 km, wrap up in Sweden. At the event, there will be the opportunity to explore recharging strategies which optimise onboard power usage across individual customer operations.

“We understand that many operators still have questions and concerns about electric transport,” said Alexandra Österplan, E-mobility stream leader at Scania.

“So, rather than sitting back and assuming people will come to us, we are driving our electric trucks to where they are so they can see and experience for themselves the business benefits that electrification can bring, as well as address their queries about electric vehicle batteries and provide advice on charging technologies and strategies.”

A full list of the dates and locations which will be visited by the roadshow can found by clicking here.

