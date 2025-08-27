Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Everllence, Mayer RE plan methanol refit kits for maritime engines

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

27 August 2025

Everllence methanol engine Everllence methanol engine (Photo: Stefan Hobmaier)

Everllence, a rebranded part of MAN Energy Solutions, and Mayer RE, the service element of German shipyard Mayer Werft, are to work on retrofit solutions using methanol fuel for marine engines.

It is anticipated that the partnership will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector while delivering operational efficiency.

The collaboration will work on delivering a scalable and practical retrofit solution for existing four-stroke engines from Everllence. As part of this, the two companies will outline a roadmap covering technical and operational steps required to make the switchover to methanol fuel.

This includes vessel retrofitting and development of methanol refuelling infrastructure, plus development of industry safety standards.

“With our methanol retrofit packages we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type. Together with Meyer RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system,” said Bernd Siebert, head of Retrofit & Upgrade at Everllence.

The conversion to methanol is said to be particularly beneficial for cruise ships. The first cruise ship to be methanol-ready was completed by Meyer Turku in Finland in 2024. The upcoming Disney Adventure cruise ship, scheduled for introduction in 2025, could also feature some methanol power systems.

Everllence Meyer RE MAN Energy Solutions methanol retrofit solutions marine engines Partnership between Everllence and Meyer RE Conversion to methanol fuel Bernd Siebert Everllence methanol engine Disney Adventure cruise ship Finland Germany
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA