Everllence, Mayer RE plan methanol refit kits for maritime engines

Everllence methanol engine (Photo: Stefan Hobmaier)

Everllence, a rebranded part of MAN Energy Solutions, and Mayer RE, the service element of German shipyard Mayer Werft, are to work on retrofit solutions using methanol fuel for marine engines.

It is anticipated that the partnership will help to reduce the carbon footprint of the sector while delivering operational efficiency.

The collaboration will work on delivering a scalable and practical retrofit solution for existing four-stroke engines from Everllence. As part of this, the two companies will outline a roadmap covering technical and operational steps required to make the switchover to methanol fuel.

This includes vessel retrofitting and development of methanol refuelling infrastructure, plus development of industry safety standards.

“With our methanol retrofit packages we offer our customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert their older engines to a future-proof engine type. Together with Meyer RE, we will now develop a holistic concept for retrofitting the entire ship system,” said Bernd Siebert, head of Retrofit & Upgrade at Everllence.

The conversion to methanol is said to be particularly beneficial for cruise ships. The first cruise ship to be methanol-ready was completed by Meyer Turku in Finland in 2024. The upcoming Disney Adventure cruise ship, scheduled for introduction in 2025, could also feature some methanol power systems.