Evolutionary gains: How Donaldson is redefining air filtration

Live Webinar: February 19, 2026

10:00 CST | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UTC

On February 19, 2026, join Donaldson experts for an inside look at ArmorSeal™, the next evolution in air filtration, developed to address one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: long-term seal integrity, serviceability, and performance in heavy-duty equipment.



Ahead of its official debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, this webinar provides early access to the engineering, testing, and real-world validation behind ArmorSeal. As operating conditions grow harsher and uptime expectations increase, traditional radial seals are being pushed beyond their limits. ArmorSeal was designed as a direct response.



Learn how the combination of hard and soft urethane materials, proven through millions of real-world operating hours with zero warranty claims, led to a new approach to sealing. You will also see how advanced modeling, rigorous testing, and proprietary spin weld technology deliver improved durability, consistency, and performance.

What you’ll discover in this session:

How ArmorSeal pushes beyond the limits of traditional radial seal designs

Why seal integrity is critical to long-term engine and equipment performance

How spin weld technology improves precision, strength, and consistency

The benefits of reduced restriction, increased dust-holding capacity, and improved serviceability

Why robustness, tactile feedback, and drop-in compatibility matter for OEMs and operators

This webinar is ideal for OEMs, engine designers, fleet managers, and maintenance professionals seeking improved reliability in demanding applications.

Speakers



Mark Sala

Director of Air Product Management







Steve Campbell

Engineering Manager







Mike Heifner

Senior Manager of Growth Accounts