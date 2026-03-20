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February Class 8 orders up a whopping 157%
20 March 2026
Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 46,440 units in February, up 157% year over year (y/y), as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report, which provides a monthly look at the current production, sales, and general state of the on-road heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle markets in North America.
Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT Research, attributed the increase to a more optimistic for-hire outlook, the need to refresh an aging fleet and regulatory cost increases ahead.
“Aggregate spot rates, excluding fuel, are up roughly ~40¢ since late November and ended February up 20% y/y,” he noted. “While some of this strength is weather-related, the responsiveness of rates despite flat demand suggests capacity is tightening and the market is approaching balance.”
Vieth expects rates to ease as weather conditions normalize. However, he added, “with more aggressive FMCSA enforcement on nondomiciled drivers, along with the upcoming produce season and Roadcheck, the window for material declines appears limited.”
On the medium-duty side, the increase in February was more modest compared to Class 8 totals, but is still a marked improvement.
“Total Classes 5-7 orders rose 10% y/y to 17,919 units,” Vieth said. “After gradually slowing through 2025 on tariffs and sagging consumer sentiment, the recent improvement likely reflects resilient consumer spending and some regulation-driven dealer stocking.”
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