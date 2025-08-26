Responsive Image Banner

Fendt debuts 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor, Optimum planter

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

26 August 2025

High-horsepower tractor and stack-fold planter debut at Farm Progress Show

Fendt 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor The Fendt 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor will come in four models rated 426 up to 550 hp. (Photo: AGCO)

AGCO announced the launch of the Fendt 1000 Vario Gen4 tractor and the Optimum planter this week at the 2025 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill.

Designed for demanding tillage, heavy-duty seeding and transport work, the 1000 Vario Gen4 Series will include four models – the 1040, 1044, 1048 and 1052 – ranging from 426 to 550 hp. All come standard with the latest 12.4 L MAN engine, which includes the Fendt iD low-speed concept for increased torque at lower rpms, and DynamicPerformance for optimized horsepower delivery and improved efficiency.

The updated line incorporates bold new styling and new optional interior comforts such as foot pegs, an added coolbox and cabin dust extraction for an improved operator experience, the company stated. The series can also be optionally unlocked from the factory for PTx OutRun grain cart and tillage automation solutions.

“With the Gen4, we’ve raised the bar again and not just in terms of power but in operator comfort, fuel efficiency and digital integration,” said David Soliday, senior marketing manager at Fendt. “Most importantly, we’re preparing customers for the future with the first Fendt tractor that can support autonomous operation through PTx OutRun.”

Fendt Optimum planter with stack-fold planting system. (Photo: AGCO)

Fendt is also debuting its first stack-fold planting system, the Optimum planter. With four separate hinge points and standard wing downforce, the planter’s stack-fold toolbar automatically flexes to enable optimal ground contact and uniform depth across uneven or rolling terrain. An optional vertical contouring hitch moves the planter up and down, tilting it forward and back, allowing the toolbar to follow the topography to provide accurate seed placement and even emergence.

For added flexibility, the Optimum can be outfitted with row unit seed hoppers or with a 55-bushel center fill station.

The new planter incorporates Precision Planting technology, including a 20|20 display, vSet, vDrive, DeltaForce, SpeedTube, Reveal residue managers and FurrowForce for highly accurate seed placement and enhanced emergence.

The 1000 Vario Gen4 will be available for order in Q4 2025 with deliveries beginning in 2026, while the Optimum planter will enter pre-sales in 2026.

Other Fendt equipment updates at Farm Progress include a new dry fertilizer system for the 30-ft. Momentum planter and model year 2026 upgrades to the Rogator 900 Series applicator, including a 1,580-gal. tank, faster road speeds up to 40 mph and an all-new NL720 spinner spreader system.

