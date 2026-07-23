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Fersa to show second-gen Fuel Efficient wheel hub at IAA Transportation

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

23 July 2026

Fersa, a Spanish bearings solution specialist, has revealed what it is planning to present at the upcoming IAA Transportation show that will be held in Hanover, Germany, September 15-20.

Taking center stage will be the company’s second-generation Fuel Efficient wheel hub assembly. Following on from the first edition, launched in 2024, the new introduction is intended to support more ambitious efficiency targets set by leading European vehicle manufacturers.

First-gen Fuel Efficient wheel hub developed by Fersa First-gen Fuel Efficient wheel hub developed by Fersa - new second-gen model will be at IAA Transportation (Photo: Fersa)

The second-gen model combines new product benchmarking and customer feedback to deliver reduced torque loss through optimized grease quantities, tighter internal geometries and advanced sealing solutions.

The resulting product is said to support greater efficiency without compromising the reliability required in heavy-duty applications.

In addition, Fersa will present its Ultra Pro Series High Power Density range of coated bearings. These are said to ‘reinforce’ the ability to support more efficient, robust and future-ready platforms.

A third item on display will be the CLAC P pneumatic clutch actuator, with related clutch kits. The units have been developed to build in reliability and performance in demanding HD environments.

Visitors to the IAA can find Fersa at Hall 12, Stand E48.

Fersa European vehicle manufacturers second-gen Fuel Efficient wheel hub Fuel Efficient wheel hub assembly Fuel Efficient wheel hub IAA Transportation show IAA CLAC P pneumatic clutch actuator Hanover Germany
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